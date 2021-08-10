Cancel
Two doses of the SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 vaccine enhances antibody responses to variants in individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection

By Richard A Urbanowicz, Theocharis Tsoleridis, Hannah J Jackson, Lola Cusin, Joshua D Duncan, Joseph G Chappell, Alexander W Tarr, Jessica Nightingale, Alan R Norrish, Adeel Ikram, Ben Marson, Simon J Craxford, Anthony Kelly, Guruprasad P Aithal, Amrita Vijay, Patrick J Tighe, Jonathan K Ball, Jonathan.Ball@nottingham.ac.uk, Ana.Valdes@nottingham.ac.uk, Benjamin.Ollivere@nottingham.ac.uk, Ana M Valdes, Benjamin J Ollivere
Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the impact of prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on the response to vaccination is a priority for responding to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. In particular, it is necessary to understand how prior infection plus vaccination can modulate immune responses against variants of concern. To address this, we sampled 20 individuals with and 25 individuals without confirmed previous SARS-CoV-2 infection from a large cohort of healthcare workers followed serologically since April 2020. All 45 individuals had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech BTN162b2 vaccine with a delayed booster at 10 weeks. Absolute and neutralizing antibody titers against wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and variants were measured using enzyme immunoassays and pseudotype neutralization assays. We observed antibody reactivity against lineage A, B.1.351 and P.1 variants with increasing antigenic exposure, either through vaccination or natural infection. This improvement was further confirmed in neutralization assays using fixed dilutions of serum samples. The impact of antigenic exposure was more evident in enzyme immunoassays measuring SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-specific IgG antibody concentrations. Our data show that multiple exposures to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the context of a delayed booster expand the neutralizing breadth of the antibody response to neutralization-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants. This suggests that additional vaccine boosts may be beneficial in improving immune responses against future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

