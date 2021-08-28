COVID-19 cases are still a concern across the Mid-South. Here's a look at the latest numbers.

Shelby County said Saturday there were 578 new cases and 2 new deaths. That makes a total of 123,316 cases and 1,844 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The health department said there are 236 new reported pediatric cases, and 2,836 active pediatric cases. There have been a total of 18,709 pediatric cases so far.

In the latest health directive, the Shelby County Health Department is encouraging employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Shelby County was at 705, and a total of 460,212 people have been vaccinated in the county. Find more HERE.

Friday, Mississippi health leaders reported there were 4,041 new cases and 65 new deaths, for a total of 427,640 cases and 8,279 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has had a total of 26,797 cases and 303 deaths in the county. Find the breakdown across the state HERE.

Saturday afternoon, Arkansas reported 2,166 new cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 448,596 cases and 6,854 deaths in the state. Find the full breakdown HERE.

Shelby County is vaccinating residents age 12 and older. To learn more about the available vaccination locations and how to book an appointment, please visit the City of Memphis COVID-19 webpage at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/

For more on vaccinations in Tennessee, click here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html

Here's where to find vaccinations in DeSoto County, Mississippi: https://www.desotocountyms.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=856

Find more on vaccinations in Mississippi here: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420,976.html

Here's where to find more on vaccinations in the state of Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan