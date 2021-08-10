Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Researchers develop real-time lyric generation technology to inspire song writing

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Music artists can find inspiration and new creative directions for their song writing with technology developed by Waterloo researchers. LyricJam, a real-time system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate lyric lines for live instrumental music, was created by members of the University’s Natural Language Processing Lab. The lab, led...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Inspiration#Instrumental Music#Waterloo Engineering#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Engineeringtheclevelandamerican.com

Science.-A tool that inspires lyrics for instrumental music

MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS) Musicians can find inspiration and creative new directions for songwriting with technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo. LyricJam, a real-time system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate lines of lyrics for live instrumental music, has been created by members of the University’s Natural Language Processing Laboratory.
Cell Phonestechnologynetworks.com

AI System Can Generate Lyrics Based on an Artist's Style

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. Music artists can find...
Engineeringajournalofmusicalthings.com

Canadian scientists have created an AI that writes lyrics

Researchers at the University of Waterloo wondered if it was possible to create an artificial intelligence program that could take live instrumental music and write lyrics for it in real time. Challenge accepted. The system, known as LyricJam, isn’t designed to replace humans but to given them a bit of...
SoftwareEurekAlert

Teaching AI to see depth in photographs and paintings

Researchers in SFU’s Computational Photography Lab hope to give computers a visual advantage that we humans take for granted—the ability to see depth in photographs. While humans naturally can determine how close or far objects are from a single point of view, like a photograph or a painting, it’s a challenge for computers—but one they may soon overcome.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Modal Electronics announces AlgoRhythms free sound library

Modal Electronics has announced an all-new sound library for the feature packed COBALT Series synthesizers. Leaning on the recent v1.1 COBALT Series firmware update, the rhythmic-centred AlgoRhythms patch collection is set to spice user’s productions and performances with polyrhythmic flavor. Complete with aftertouch, an expensive mod-matrix and 3-clock synable LFOs...
Computersmusictech.net

Learn how to tweak Chromaverb to create custom reverbs in Logic Pro

In this Logic Pro Tips video, Jono Buchanan shows you how to use Chromaverb, the algorithmic reverb within Logic Pro. You’ll learn about all of the features and parameters on the Main and Details pages, and how to use them to shape your reverb tails. You’ll also learn how to modulate Chromaverb and apply EQ to tailor the sound of the reverb.
MusicKearney Hub

25 songs inspired by movies

Many movies feature music that reaches beyond the silver screen and stays with us long after the last credits have rolled. But sometimes the influence works in reverse and movies inspire songs.
EngineeringPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA demonstrates ray tracing technology with real-time physics

NVIDIA has demonstrated its new ray tracing technology in conjunction with real-time physics enabling objects to be simulated to act just like they would in the real world thanks to a collaboration with Apple, NVIDIA and Pixar Animation Studios. The trio of companies have defined a common approach for expressing physically accurate models in Universal Scene Description (USD), the common language of virtual 3D worlds.
Books & LiteratureBBC

Can technology help authors write a book?

Celebrated American author Mark Twain was very dismissive of people who think it is possible for someone to learn how to write a novel. "A man who is not born with the novel-writing gift has a troublesome time of it when he tries to build a novel," he said. "He has no clear idea of his story. In fact, he has no story."
Electronicsmusictech.net

Native Instruments Ashlight is a granular engine for crafting immersive atmospheres

Following Straylight and Pharlight is Native Instruments’ Ashlight, a granular instrument that’s primed for harsh textures, cinematic atmospheres, pulsing synth lines and more. Ashlight marks the conclusion of Native Instruments’ trilogy of Light instruments that explore the depths of granular synthesis. Ashlight was created in collaboration with Frank Elting and...
EngineeringEurekAlert

A novel virtual reality technology to make MRI a new experience

Researchers from King’s College London have created a novel interactive VR system to be used by patients when undertaking an MRI. In a new paper published in Scientific Reports, the researchers say they hope this advancement will make it easier for those who find having a MRI scan challenging such as children, people with cognitive difficulties or those who suffer from claustrophobia or anxiety.
Daily Iowan

How to Write a Good Research?

Hope you find this article in advance of at least a month. But read it even when you’re two days close to the deadline. You will find general construction patterns common to research papers, thus avoiding blunt mistakes. However, your paper is unique and requires an individual approach, so don’t take the advice below as unquestionable rules. If you’re hesitating about some point, consult your professor and bookmark samples of research papers.
TrendHunter.com

Anatomy-Inspired Research Centers

Foster + Partners has completed the design for a new research facility on the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's campus. The new Edmond and Safra Center for Brain Sciences is a distinct visual structure that is arranged in two parallel wings with a large central courtyard. The distinctive facade is designed...
ComputersEurekAlert

Best of both worlds—Combining classical and quantum systems to meet supercomputing demands

One of the most interesting phenomena in quantum mechanics is “quantum entanglement.” This phenomenon describes how certain particles are inextricably linked, such that their states can only be described with reference to each other. This particle interaction also forms the basis of quantum computing. And this is why, in recent years, physicists have looked for techniques to generate entanglement. However, these techniques confront a number of engineering hurdles, including limitations in creating large number of “qubits” (quantum bits, the basic unit of quantum information), the need to maintain extremely low temperatures (<1 K), and the use of ultrapure materials. Surfaces or interfaces are crucial in the formation of quantum entanglement. Unfortunately, electrons confined to surfaces are prone to “decoherence”, a condition in which there is no defined phase relationship between the two distinct states. Thus, to obtain stable, coherent qubits, the spin states of surface atoms (or equivalently, protons) must be determined.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Fastest Way to Visualize Correlation in Python

I used to start by importing matplotlib and seaborn packages, which render a good-looking plot. But it’s cumbersome to import both packages just to visualize the correlation when starting with an empty Jupyter Notebook. I decided to do a bit of research, because of the frequency I use this command,—...

Comments / 0

Community Policy