IMV Stock Price Increases Over 33% Intraday: Why It Happened

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) increased by over 33% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers – increased by over 33% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the final topline results of the DeCidE1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, formerly known as DPX-Survivac) in subjects with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

