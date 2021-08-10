IMV Stock Price Increases Over 33% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.27 to $2.10. Investors responded positively to the company announcing plans to invest and engage in the cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with planned operations globally. The company assembled a team of industry veterans in cryptocurrency and technology to support the development and growth of its digital asset business.