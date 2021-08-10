Cancel
Education

District updates COVID procedures

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 13 days ago

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper briefed the Troy Board of Education of the district’s updated COVID-19 procedures, which will also be disseminated to parents and teachers. While face masks are not required for students or staff in the schools, face coverings are required for the...

State
Ohio State
