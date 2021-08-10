Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Goldfish Swim School Partners with DreamWorks Animation to Celebrate Season 2 of Gabby’s Dollhouse

By Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Swim School Hosts Special Family Swim & Screen Events in Select Markets Nationwide. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. - To make waves and celebrate Season 2 of DreamWorks Animation’s preschool series Gabby’s Dollhouse, streaming on Netflix, Goldfish Swim School is partnering up to host special Family Swim & Screen events in select markets nationwide. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars and sign up - all Goldfish local viewings of the show will take place on August 14. Please visit the Goldfish Swim School blog for a full list of participating schools and corresponding event times.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamworks Animation#On Children#Animals#Dreamworks Animation#Family Swim Screen#The Goldfish Swim School#Unboxes#Goldfish Swim School#Goldfish Swim School Co#Early Childhood Education#Safer#Franchise Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Fatherly

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Is Back For Season 2 — Here’s An Exclusive Sneak Peek

In a sea of children’s programming, Gabby’s Dollhouse stands apart. Just ask my 4-year-old! Fans just like her will be thrilled to know that the popular Netflix original series from legendary pre-school content creators Traci Paige Johnson (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue’s Clues, Team Umizoomi), is coming back to screens everywhere with season 2 on August 10th.
CanadaSFGate

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Celebrates Opening of Fourth Canadian Location

MESA, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has announced the opening of its newest worldwide location in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. With the first in-ground, commercial pool in Kanata, the school officially opened its doors on Sunday, August 8, 2021. They are located off the 417 and Terry Fox Drive in the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Star Says She’s Ready To Grow-Up Alongside Your Kids

Perhaps the strangest thing about Gabby’s Dollhouse is the fact that there are no traditional dolls on the show. The title refers to a toy dollhouse, yes, but inside are toy cats and the only person who shrinks herself down to doll size is Gabby, played by the young performer, Laila Lockhart. In the show, Lockhart’s Gabby is exuberant and chatty. In real life, she’s a thoughtful kid, who gives the show’s producers notes when she notices the word choice in the scripts isn’t quite right.
Phoenix, AZcitysuntimes.com

McHale Celebrates 20 Years with Hubbard Family Swim Schools

For the past 20 years, Ed McHale has spent countless hours standing in 90-degree pool water inside the Hubbard Family Swim Schools, wearing his standard swim shirt and swim shorts, and happily smiling and teaching hundreds of children every month how to swim and feel comfortable in water. Introducing children to the wonderful sport of swimming has proven to be a long and rewarding career for this Phoenix native and Arcadia resident.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 23, who discovered from stranger on TikTok that her friends were excluding her from a birthday party organizes giant picnic for lonely internet users who want to make real life pals

A 23-year-old New Yorker has gone viral with her push to help people across the country make new friends after hers were cruelly exposed excluding her on TikTok. Marissa Meizz first gained social media attention when TikTok user @drewbdoobdoo sought her out after overhearing a group of her friends devising a plan to intentionally exclude her from a birthday party.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Petition Asks Disney World To Add A New Nation To Epcot's World Showcase

Epcot has always been unique among theme parks thanks to it's initial design as a permanent world's fair. And while the park has gone through many changes over the years, much of that initial design still exists. First and foremost we have the World Showcase section of the park, 11 pavilions dedicated to 11 different nations of the world. Each pavilion has shops, exhibits, restaurants, and attractions which help to spotlight the different cultures of the world. And while the World Showcase nations represent a diverse cross section of the globe, there is room for more pavilions to add even more nations. And one organization is trying to drum up support via a petition asking Disney World to add Greece to the World Showcase.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Chicago’s Best Restaurants to Celebrate Back to School with Kid-Friendly Menus

Back to school for Chicagoland children and parents is right around the corner. Whether you want to treat the kids to a fun end-of-summer dinner experience or just want to take the night off from cooking because you know the next nine months of your life will be spend making and packing lunches and a simmering stovetop for dinner, celebrate another school year with a family night out at one the best kid-friendly back to school restaurants in Chicago. And yes, chicken fingers are most definitely included.
PetsBrit + Co

Celebrate Leo Season With These 13 Fierce Animal Print Finds

Nothing screams (or shall we say, ROARS) Leo season quite like bold animal prints. The Leo archetype is perfectly represented by the lion: bold, confident, and here to be *seen*. Whether you're rocking a makeup look for Leos or getting a Leo tattoo, now's the time to embody this fierce energy. From cheetah dots to zebra stripes, animal prints are guaranteed to add a hint of drama to your outfit or Leo-inspired decor — and a dash of extra confidence to your mood. Live the Leo life with 13 of our favorite animal print finds for decor, outfits, and accessories.
MoviesThe Ringer

Our Hopes and Predictions for the ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie

Thirty years ago this week, a rising but not-yet-ubiquitous kids network by the name of Nickelodeon launched its first original animated series. Introduced on August 11, 1991, under the brand of “Nicktoons,” Doug, Rugrats, and The Ren & Stimpy Show would quickly become hits and change the course of animation, television, and popular culture at large. To mark the anniversary, The Ringer is looking back at Nick’s best-ever characters and the legacy of the network as a whole. Throughout the week, we’ll be publishing essays, features, and interviews to get at the heart of what made Nick so dang fun—and now so nostalgic.
ksal.com

Last Regular Swim of the Season

It’s a sure sign summer is nearly over. With school back in session, this weekend was the final weekend of the season at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park. The regular swim season at the water park ended the same way it began, altered by mother nature. The swim season began...

Comments / 0

Community Policy