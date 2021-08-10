Goldfish Swim School Partners with DreamWorks Animation to Celebrate Season 2 of Gabby’s Dollhouse
Leading Swim School Hosts Special Family Swim & Screen Events in Select Markets Nationwide. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. - To make waves and celebrate Season 2 of DreamWorks Animation’s preschool series Gabby’s Dollhouse, streaming on Netflix, Goldfish Swim School is partnering up to host special Family Swim & Screen events in select markets nationwide. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars and sign up - all Goldfish local viewings of the show will take place on August 14. Please visit the Goldfish Swim School blog for a full list of participating schools and corresponding event times.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0