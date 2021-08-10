Deli Salad Sandwich 3 Ways
The classic deli “salad” sandwich still has a place in your lunch bag. This version works with a variety of proteins, including an abundantly flavorful plant-based chickpea salad (pictured open). For more adventurous palates, spice it up to create different flavors to keep you interested week after week. Try adding a pinch of curry powder to the chickpeas, a little Cajun seasoning to the chicken or a touch of smoked paprika to the tuna.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0