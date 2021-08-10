Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Deli Salad Sandwich 3 Ways

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic deli “salad” sandwich still has a place in your lunch bag. This version works with a variety of proteins, including an abundantly flavorful plant-based chickpea salad (pictured open). For more adventurous palates, spice it up to create different flavors to keep you interested week after week. Try adding a pinch of curry powder to the chickpeas, a little Cajun seasoning to the chicken or a touch of smoked paprika to the tuna.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Salad#Deli#Sandwich Bread#Chicken Recipe#Food Drink#Cajun#Parmesan#Recipe Source#The Food Section
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
Recipesrecipes.net

Sizzling Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Whip up a fancy yet simple Italian meal with this flavorful shrimp scampi recipe. This buttery dish is packed herbs, tangy lemon, and garlic. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. In a medium bowl, mix the butter with the garlic, 2 teaspoons of the parsley, the lemon zest, lemon...
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

As you know, we love all things fried chicken. It’s the ultimate comfort food no matter the day of the week, no matter the weather. We just can’t get enough of that golden brown and delicious chicken. The History of Fried Chicken. Europeans were the first to fry up chicken...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Cucumber Avocado Salad

Cucumber Avocado Salad – A quick and easy cucumber avocado salad recipe with the most delicious lime dressing! One bowl of this avocado cucumber salad is a refreshing lunch or light dinner if you’re trying to keep things on the lighter side. This cucumber avocado salad will disappear so fast and you’ll wish there was more of it. Vegan and vegetarian approved! Enjoy!
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
RecipesSimply Recipes

How to Freeze Bananas

We all know bananas go from perfect to fruit fly magnets in the blink of an eye. Sick of wasting them? Freeze them!. Freezing bananas is a no-brainer. This is going to be the best thing you’ll read all day. The Easiest Way to Freeze Bananas. Put them in the...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Sweet And Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders Recipe

Ah bacon, the versatile and delicious pork product that we all love. It goes with everything these days. Whether it's in a pasta, an appetizer, or even dessert, we all love a good bite of bacon. We especially love it when it's been wrapped around tender, juicy chicken tenders and dunked in a brown sugar coating that caramelizes into sugary, salty perfection.
Mississippi Statethecountrycook.net

CROCK POT MISSISSIPPI ROAST CHICKEN

With only 5 ingredients and delicious seasoning, this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken is a super flavorful and comforting meal for any time of year. I love all the different versions of the Mississippi crock pot recipes. I have shared Mississippi Pot Roast, Mississippi Pork Roast and Mississippi Chicken Breast. But I thought I would do a whole roaster chicken and change up the sauce just a tiny bit from my other version. I love how this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken turned out. My family loved this whole roast because they love the legs and the thighs from the whole chicken as opposed to just chicken breasts. Trust me when I say that you'll want to try this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken recipe! It's a game changer!
RecipesFood Network

What Is Corned Beef?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. You probably have heard of corned beef and cabbage being eaten around St. Patrick's Day; maybe you've also seen corned beef sandwiches at a Jewish deli. But what exactly is corned beef? How is corned beef made? What is the history of corned beef? There is so much to learn, but mainly, don't be intimidated: we'll walk you through everything you need to know.
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri). Technique tip: Sometimes wetting your hands helps with...
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Garlic Butter Pork Chops

Tired of dry and flavorless pork chops? Us, too. These Garlic Butter Pork Chops are full of flavor and freshness! Pair with your favorite sides for a hearty, easy, tasty meal any night of the week. Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops...
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Pepper Steak

This pepper steak recipe is made with thin slices of flank steak, veggies, and a flavorful pepper steak sauce. Pepper steak is one of those delicious, go-to recipes that so may people crave all year round. Pepper steak is a beef stir-fry made with bell peppers, pea pods, onion, and...
Recipesmashed.com

Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes Recipe

When it comes to sides, there's nothing quite as good as mashed potatoes. The dish is a great comfort meal, and it pairs well with anything and everything. Pair the potatoes with some mascarpone cheese, and you've got one of the best recipes out there. According to Finding Lovers, mascarpone is a yummy cheese that traces back to Italy. It's known for its sweet taste and smooth texture. To know mascarpone is to love it. While mashed potatoes are super popular for a Thanksgiving side, you can serve them year-round, and they're always a huge hit with friends and family.
RecipesClayton News Daily

RECIPE: Garden Pasta Salad

This is the perfect name for this pasta salad because with all the fresh veggies it literally tastes like summer. There are so many textures and flavors going on. Ham adds a little heartiness while peas add a pop of sweetness. The two types of cheese pair perfectly with the light and tangy Italian dressing. If you're making this ahead of time, we suggest not adding the lettuce until you're ready to serve or it will get soggy. Serve this as a side or a light lunch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy