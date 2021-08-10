Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Dave’s Hot Chicken Continues Eastward Expansion, Bringing Seven Units to Dauphin, Lancaster, Berks and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania With New Agreement

By Dave’s Hot Chicken
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced Multi-Unit Franchise Group Signs Deal with Growing Nashville Hot Chicken Concept. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Alex Smigelski, Tom Carpenter and Tom Hughes to open seven locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading and Wilkes-Barre areas.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
California, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Mac Cheese#Canada#Food Drink#Wilkes Barre#Kale Slaw#Crispy Fries#Cheese Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy