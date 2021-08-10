Dave’s Hot Chicken Continues Eastward Expansion, Bringing Seven Units to Dauphin, Lancaster, Berks and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania With New Agreement
Experienced Multi-Unit Franchise Group Signs Deal with Growing Nashville Hot Chicken Concept. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dave's Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Alex Smigelski, Tom Carpenter and Tom Hughes to open seven locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading and Wilkes-Barre areas.
