55 Celebrity Couples So Secretive You Forgot They Were Together

They were on a break, and then they weren’t. He was her lobster, and then he wasn’t. He was waiting to know if she got off the plane, and then she did. Of all the TV couples to grace our screens, few have captured our hearts quite like Friends’ Ross and Rachel. Theirs was a thunderous romance, with euphoric highs and cataclysmic lows. And we were deeply invested at every stage.With that in mind, it’s not surprising that rumours of a real-life romance unfolding between actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played the star-crossed lovers in the cult sitcom,...