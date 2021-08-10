Cancel
55 Celebrity Couples So Secretive You Forgot They Were Together

By India Pougher
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchumer and chef Chris Fischer were reportedly dating for just a few months (November, according to reports) before the comedian dropped a series of photos on Instagram with the succinct caption "Yup" in February 2018. The couple's family and closest friends attended the intimate wedding ceremony, including Jennifer Lawrence — who admitted she couldn't help "sobbing" at her friend's wedding. They welcomed their first child, Gene David Fischer, in May 2019.

