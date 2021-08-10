1857 Roosevelt Ave.

Amazing 2 bedroom Upper apartment!! - These are tastefully updated apartments. You will be just minutes away from restaurants and shopping and steps away from public transportation. Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate and adequate closet space. Bathrooms are newly remodeled with updated vanity and lighting fixtures. The living rooms have new ceiling fans and a walk out deck in upper units and a patio in the lower units. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.