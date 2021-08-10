2577 Stowell

@@@@@ Value: Entry-Level 2BR av August 1st! - Stowell Court, located at 2579 N. Stowell Ave., currently has one garden-unit two-bedroom apartment available for move in August 1st. This unit has hardwood flooring throughout and equally-sized bedrooms. There is a nicely-sized living room, a private side entrance, and a private wine cellar/ beer cave. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as complimentary storage. You are just a block away from Pizza Man, CVS, Cafe Hollander, Sendiks, and all that Downer Ave. has to offer. Monthly rent is $1005, heat included. [pets negotiable]