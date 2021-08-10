Do you need a COVID-19 antibody test? Medical experts say it won't be of help

Jon O’Brien waits to get a COVD-19 test at a Utah National Guard Joint Task Force 97 mobile testing site in Salt Lake City on Nov. 10, 2020. Health care experts, including federal authorities, advise against using the tests to determine how much protection they have against the deadly virus. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — More and more Utahns are expressing interest in getting tested for COVID-19 antibodies, but health care experts, including federal authorities, advise against using the tests to determine how much protection they have against the deadly virus.