Modernising Maintenance Solutions in Oil and Gas Market
Predictive maintenance firm brings novel solutions to oil & gas market. An expert in predictive maintenance for Industry 4.0 has designed and brought to market a universal, turnkey and stand-alone solution for monitoring equipment and preventing breakdowns. Flexible, adaptable and scalable, it is already installed on many industrial sites in different sectors, covering a wide range of use cases. Now, the company behind the technology, Asystom, has entered into technological alliances with key players in the oil & gas sector to develop a sector-specific solution.www.engineerlive.com
