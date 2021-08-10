Modernising Maintenance Solutions in Oil and Gas Market

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.