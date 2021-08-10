Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Fake COVID Vaccine Card Could Land You in Jail in New York

By Bobby Welber
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fake COVID vaccine cards are on the rise in New York. Anyone caught making, buying or selling a fake vaccine card could end up in jail. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities and will impede the progress that has been made in combatting COVID-19, officials say.

981thehawk.com

Comments / 9

98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fbi#New Yorkers#Cdc#The Department Of Justice#Fbi#Hhs#Hudson Valley Post#D Long
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Live Nation to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test at Live Events

Live Nation has updated its COVID-19 safety protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative test at all of its upcoming live events. According to a Rolling Stone report published on Saturday morning (Aug. 14), Live Nation will require all artists, staff and fans in attendance at upcoming concerts and festivals to furnish either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as a condition of entrance beginning on Oct. 4, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Governor Cuomo Impeachment Investigation Officially Suspended

When the Cuomo's run as Governor ends August 25th, so will the impeachment investigation. And one of the reasons why is right in the New York Constitution. According to a Times Union story, our state constitution does not allow someone who is not in office to be be impeached. Investigators also stated that the Governor resigning answers the main question of the investigation if Cuomo remain Governor, which makes the project unnecessary.
Posted by
98.1 The Hawk

Chenango County Announces COVID Masking Mandate

New York State is recording over 44,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day for August 11 & 12 while infection numbers locally also continue to grow, mainly attributed to the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Chenango County says due to the increase spread of the coronavirus, the County...
PoliticsPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

The World Thinks New Yorkers Are Entitled Brats and Frankly, We Should be Embarrassed

In November of 2020, New York State was crowned the title of “Rudest State in America” and you know what? When I read that, it broke my heart. New Yorkers have been mislabeled, I think, as being exceptionally rude. I don't think we're as rude as we are in a hurry. In a hurry to get places, in a hurry to finish projects, in a hurry to end conversations so we can move on to the next thing, but certainly not rude. Some would say New Yorkers are blunt and that can be seen as rude, but when there’s something to do or someplace to be, New Yorkers are masters at mincing words to get a move on, and in all fairness, I can see how that could come across as brash.
PoliticsPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Governor Cuomo Announces Resignation Amid Scandals

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he is resigning following the release of a report concluding he had sexually harassed several women. The 63-year-old Cuomo said his resignation as New York state's 56th governor would be effective in 14 days. Cuomo said "I am a fighter and my instinct...
New York City, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

New York Assembly Impeachment Proceedings Could Take Weeks

At the earliest, it could be the end of the month before a vote comes on whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should be impeached. The Democrat is facing not only allegations of sexual misconduct, but is also accused of misreporting COVID deaths in nursing homes and using state resources to write his multi-million dollar book on his response to the pandemic.

Comments / 9

Community Policy