In 1979 I moved to Columbia, Maryland, the same year Toby Orenstein opened her dinner theatre. Since then, it has become one of the treasured members of Howard County’s artistic community. As Columbia has grown to Maryland’s second largest city, Toby’s has grown with it. Audiences come from all over the region to see their professional productions and talented performers. The theatre has won many awards, including several Helen Hayes Awards. Their productions rival those in many more classic venues, like Kennedy Center and the National, and Toby’s admission includes a meal.