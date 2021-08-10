Bike Night & Car Cruise-In

(OLNEY) The White Squirrel Cruisers Car Club will host its 34th Annual Car Show and Cruise next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 21 and 22, in the Olney City Park. It starts will the Cruise Saturday evening with all vehicles welcomed for a nearly 20 mile trip, escorted by local police and priced at $5.00 per vehicle. The Cruise registration is Saturday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 in the Olney City Park Community Building, with the Cruise leaving the Park at 5:30 sharp. Then it’s back to the Park for music at the Band Shell at 7:30, plus food vendors, a swap meet, and more. The Annual Car Show begins with registration in the Community Building from 9:00 to 12:00 Sunday morning with a fee of $20 per vehicle. Various classes are available with special awards to be presented at 3:00 with t-shirts for sale and more. Go to the whitesquirrelcruisers.com website for more details.