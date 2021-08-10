Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Bike Night & Car Cruise-In

northernexpress.com
 6 days ago

Held on Tuesdays from June 1 - Aug. 31. Bring your favorite roadster, hog, or coupe. The Clock Tower Lodge circle drive becomes your showplace filled with plenty of bikes & car lovers that share your passion. There will also be food & drink specials, live music, weekly raffle to benefit local charities, & giveaways. Aug. 10 will feature live music by The Shifties.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Live Music#Boyne Mountain Resort#Bike Night Car Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Cruise-In Car Show coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – If you are looking for some fun this weekend, the Cruise-In Car Show will rev up the excitement Saturday in Riverside Park. Classic cars, live music and food and beverages starting at 4 in the afternoon. Detail are available here. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8...
Sylvan Beach, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Sylvan Beach Classic Car Cruise (photos)

Sylvan Beach, N.Y. — Vehicles lined the shore south of the beach for the Weekly Classic Car Cruise. Although labeled as classic cars of all ages were on display. Below a lake front bench is reflected in a glossy 1951 Studebaker Commander. Hosted by Sylvan Beach Tourism the Classic Car...
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

'Summer Car Cruise-In & Eats' on Friday in downtown Sturgis

"Summer Car Cruise-In & Eats" is set for 4-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Sturgis. Classic cars will line Chicago Road. Sturgis Historical Museum — At the Depot open for vis. Food vendors on Pleasant Street. “Jurassic Park," outdoor movie on North Street. Take your own seating.
Carssouthernminn.com

Kenyon Rose Fest Car Cruise-In set for Aug. 21

Kenyon Rose Fest Car Cruise-In will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. No registration needed, entry is free. 1989 Models and older welcome. Participants can come and stay as long as they please. They also have the opportunity to win $100 cash prize drawings on the hour, every hour. Must be present to win. Parking on Forest Street between Second and Fifth Street.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Night biking, fishing to be held at Beaverdam Park

NIGHT FISHING: Night fishing will be held from 4 o’clock to midnight on Friday, Aug. 20 at Beaverdam Park. The fee is $5 per person, rentals available and fees apply. Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 13. NIGHT BIKING: Gloucester Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold night biking at Beaverdam...
Carsnolangroupmedia.com

Kid’s Box Car Cruise In This Friday!

The next Cruise-In Event will be Friday August 6th! Bring out friends and family to enjoy music, cars and games at this “Family Fun” Themed event before school starts back. An inflatable will be set up for the kids to play in the water to beat the heat, and watermelon slices snack for kids will be available!
Carsbristownews.com

Bristow Nights attracts local car enthusiasts

Every other Friday night, local car enthusiasts meet in the parking lot between Tractor Supply and the old Mazzio’s to visit, share their passions, and show off their vehicles. Their most recent meeting occurred last Friday, July 30th, with about 40 people in attendance. They named their meeting events “Bristow Nights.”
Fairfield, CAVacaville Reporter

Ball Metal Car and Bike Show celebrates eighth annual event

The eighth annual Ball Metal Car and Bike Show is set for Sept. 11 at 2400 Huntington Drive, Fairfield. Gates open at 8 a.m. with registration closing at 10 a.m. The show will include hand crafted trophies, a DJ and a raffle. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. with the...
Portersville, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Moraine Regatta promises races, car cruise, fireworks

MUDDY CREEK TWP — The 22nd annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur's South Shore, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, Friday through Sunday. Festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The regatta is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Rockville, INWTHI

Cars cruise on down to Beechwood Park for a great cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cars, trucks, and motorcycles cruised down to Beechwood Park for a day full of good fun and for a great cause!. Sunday afternoon the Beta Phi Chapter of ESA held their annual Cruise-In in Rockville, Indiana. The event included door prizes, raffles, a silent auction,...
Halifax, VAyourgv.com

PHOTOS: Classic cars cruise into Halifax

Dozens of antique cars cruised into the Halifax Farmer’s Market Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. as part of the Tinkers Car Club cruz-in in partnership with Viny’s Italian Restaurant. Tinkers Car Club President Les Cook estimated a total of 80 to 85 participants. “We had a real good turnout. Everyone enjoyed it,” said Cook, who noted that this was the first time they had the event at the Halifax Farmers Market. He also said that the club organizers had to continuously move the boundary line to allow for more antique cars to set up at the market. The Tinkers Car Club organizers are looking forward to another big event, in October. A Downtown Cruz-In is being planned for Oct. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown South Boston.
Warwick, RIprovidencejournal.com

Behind the Scenes: Studying the classics at Oakland Beach Cruise Night

At first glimpse, you think it’s all about the cars. For more than 20 years, if you took a summer stroll down to the seawall at Warwick's Oakland Beach on a Tuesday night, you might catch a whiff of exhaust fumes mingling with the scent of the sea and the aroma of hot dogs and clam cakes. Maybe you'll hear the deep growl of an overpowered V8 as it cuts across the laugh of seagulls feasting on abandoned takeout nearby. You might even notice a familiar dance beat undercutting the murmur of friends greeting friends. Run by the Greater Warwick Lions Club for the last eight years, the weekly gathering of cars and their enthusiasts helps bring people together for a good time while raising money for the surrounding community.
Musicfreedom929.com

WHITE SQUIRREL CRUISERS CAR CLUB ANNUAL CRUISE AND CAR SHOW

(OLNEY) The White Squirrel Cruisers Car Club will host its 34th Annual Car Show and Cruise next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 21 and 22, in the Olney City Park. It starts will the Cruise Saturday evening with all vehicles welcomed for a nearly 20 mile trip, escorted by local police and priced at $5.00 per vehicle. The Cruise registration is Saturday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 in the Olney City Park Community Building, with the Cruise leaving the Park at 5:30 sharp. Then it’s back to the Park for music at the Band Shell at 7:30, plus food vendors, a swap meet, and more. The Annual Car Show begins with registration in the Community Building from 9:00 to 12:00 Sunday morning with a fee of $20 per vehicle. Various classes are available with special awards to be presented at 3:00 with t-shirts for sale and more. Go to the whitesquirrelcruisers.com website for more details.
Greensburg, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 hosting car and bike cruise

Members of the Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 are hoping to show off their classic cars while raising money for the station. Scheduled for Aug. 15, it will be the first first car and bike cruise hosted by members of the McLaughlin Drive station. In addition to the show, the event will feature food trucks, a 50-50 raffle, a Chinese auction and a DJ. Capt. Brian Turpin noted a Mac Tool Truck will be present selling tools.
East Palestine, OHSalem News Online

Historic Car Cruise planned in EP

EAST PALESTINE– Band parent Sue Dunlap is helping organize the fourth annual 2021 East Palestine Historic Car Cruise. The cruise will take place at the East Palestine City Park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. August 14 and benefit the band by providing general funds. The cost to register is $5 per car.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Big crowd attends Hot Summer Nights Cruise In

The Top of Ohio Cruisers and The Holland Theatre hosted their 21st Hot Summer Night Cruise In Saturday night in downtown Bellefontaine. Classic cars lined up and down Main Street, Columbus Avenue, Court Avenue and Chillicothe Avenue after they had a short parade up Main Street. Several food trucks were scattered throughout the event and live music was there to entertain spectators.
Encinitas, CAosidenews.com

Encinitas Cruise Nights Continues on August 19

Encinitas CA— The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association continues with its lineup for its 22nd annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new nightly themes and live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of June through September, from 5:30pm-7:30pm. The August 19 event...
Carsbizxmagazine.com

Ouellette Car Cruise Rolls Down Riverside Drive

Home » Current Issue » Event Profile » Ouellette Car Cruise Rolls Down Riverside Drive. Ouellette Car Cruise Rolls Down Riverside Drive August 13 Festival Plaza is Already at Capacity!. Rev your engines — vintage and classic cars will be rolling down Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive on Friday, August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy