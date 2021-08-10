Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ransomware demands and payments hit new records

By Sebastian Klovig Skelton ,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average ransom paid by victim organisations has increased by 82% since 2020 to a record $570,000, as cyber criminals intensify their ransomware efforts with increasingly aggressive tactics, according to data from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 security consulting group. Unit 42 also found that the average ransom demand increased...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ransomware#Cyber Security#Cyber Crime#Palo Alto Networks#Brazilian#Jbs Sa#Netwalker#Suncrypt#Lockbit#Check Point#Solarwinds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
GermanyItproportal

Previous ransomware records already obliterated in 2021

In just half a year, the entire ransomware volume for 2020 has been met and exceeded, a new report from cybersecurity company SonicWall states. According to the report, global ransomware volume hit 304.7 million in the first half of 2021, surpassing last year's full total of 304.6 million. Following in...
Germanythreatpost.com

Ransomware Payments Explode Amid ‘Quadruple Extortion’

Unit 42 puts the average payout at over half a million, while Barracuda has tracked a 64 percent year over year spike in the number of attacks. Two reports slap hard figures on what’s already crystal clear: Ransomware attacks have skyrocketed, and ransomware payments are the comet trails that have followed them skyward.
Public SafetyWTHI

Another big company hit by a ransomware attack

Accenture, the global consulting firm, has been hit by the LockBit ransomware gang, according to the cybercriminal group's website. Accenture's encrypted files will be published by the group on the dark web on Wednesday unless the company pays the ransom, LockBit claimed, according to screenshots of the website reviewed by CNN Business and Emsisoft, a cybersecurity firm.
Public Safetygrahamcluley.com

Accenture hit by apparent ransomware attack

Accenture appears to have been hit by the LockBit ransomware gang, who are offering to sell data stolen from the global consultancy firm to interested parties. An Accenture spokesperson told CNN Business that the firm did suffer a cybersecurity incident, but failed to confirm it was a ransomware attack. “Through...
Public Safetywfxb.com

Global Consulting Firm Hit by the ‘LockBit’ Ransomware Gang

Another big company was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week. Accenture, a global consulting firm was hit by the ‘LockBit’ ransomware gang according to the cyber criminal group’s website. LockBit claimed that the company’s encrypted files would be published by the group on the dark web unless the company pays the ransom requested. Stacy Jones, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed the incident but did not acknowledge it as a ransomware attack. Jones stated, “Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments, we immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers. We fully restored our affected systems from back up. There was no impact on Accenture’s operations, or on our clients’ systems.” The LockBit ransomware gang leases it’s malicious software to third-party criminal affiliates who receive a cut of ransoms in exchange for planting the code onto victim networks. It first emerged in September of 2019.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Gigabyte hit with ransomware attack by infamous RansomExx group

What just happened? Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte was hit by a ransomware attack this week, and the group responsible for the incident is threatening to release a treasure trove of 112 GB if the company doesn't pay up. The attackers didn't manage to disrupt production, but this is the sixth Taiwanese company they've attacked in the past few years.
Public HealthFudzilla

Italian COVID-19 site hit by ransomware hackers

Hackers have attacked the vaccination registration system in one of Italy’s largest regions, temporarily blocking residents from booking new vaccination appointments, officials said. Residents of Lazio, which includes Rome, can't book new appointments for several days, the region’s president, Nicola Zingaretti, posted Monday on Facebook. While the hackers’ identity and...
EducationComputer Weekly

Six Isle of Wight schools hit by ransomware attack

Six schools on the Isle of Wight and their umbrella organisation have been targeted by a ransomware attack, leaving teachers and pupils unable to access their online systems and causing disruption to the start of the new school year in September. The attack hit the schools between 28 and 29...
Computer ScienceValueWalk

Advanced Technology Ventures Hit By Ransomware Attack

Advanced Technology Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm with more than $1.8 billion in assets under its management, was hit by a ransomware attack in July that saw cybercriminals steal personal information on the company’s private investors, or limited partners (LPs). This Tiger grand-cub was flat during Q2 but...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Computer hardware giant GIGABYTE hit by RansomEXX ransomware

Taiwanese motherboard maker Gigabyte has been hit by the RansomEXX ransomware gang, who threaten to publish 112GB of stolen data unless a ransom is paid. Gigabyte is best known for its motherboards, but also manufactures other computer components and hardware, such as graphics cards, data center servers, laptops, and monitors.
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Albany Utilities warns about calls demanding payment

Albany Utilities is telling customers to be cautious about calls demanding payment for services. Utility officials say that several customers have reported getting the calls demanding payment or that their service would be interrupted. Albany Utilities representatives will never contact a customer requesting payment and financial information like a credit...
Public SafetyDark Reading

One-Third of Organizations Have Been Hit by Ransomware

More than a third of organizations worldwide have experienced a ransomware attack or breach in the last year, according to new research from International Data Corporation (IDC). Those that were hit once by ransomware were often the victim in multiple ransomware events. Those that are further along in digital transformation efforts are less likely to experience a ransomware attack.
MarketsComputer Weekly

Hacker makes off with $600m in world’s largest crypto-heist

Hackers have stolen $600m worth of cryptocurrency from decentralised finance platform (defi) Poly Network, but the blockchain records show they have already started to return the funds. About $267m in Ethereum currency, $253m in Binance coin and $85m in USDC tokens were taken during the crypto-heist on 10 August 2021,...
Joplin, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Joplin's city government was hit by ransomware attack

Joplin's city government was hit by a ransomware attack in early July. City Manager Nick Edwards said an insurer paid $320,000 to an unidentified individual or group to keep sensitive information from being exposed. The attack caused a shutdown of the city's computer system. The cause was not revealed until...
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

Possible ransomware attack hits Italian vaccine booking system

A cyber attack on a regional Italian government’s IT system shut down Covid-19 vaccination bookings for nearly a week, but attribution remains cloudy. On 2 August 2021, hackers launched a malware attack on the IT system of the health department of Lazio, the highly-populated region surrounding Rome, forcing its official website and Covid vaccine booking system to go down after a large number of files were encrypted.
Public SafetyNews Slashdot

Motherboard Vendor GIGABYTE Hit By RansomExx Ransomware Gang

If you do business on the Internet these orgs need to learn security is required, that means hiring knowledgeable people and implement what they suggest. All to often when some security suggestion is turned on, if a high level executive does not like it because it makes them have to do something, it is disabled. I have seen this often many times.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Researchers uncover database with 126 million unsecured records

Security researchers have discovered that recently established business-to-business (B2B) marketing firm OneMoreLead was storing the private data of up to 126 million people on an unsecured database, leaving it exposed to anyone with a web browser. The researchers at vpnMentor warned that had malicious actors discovered the database – which...
Computersinvesting.com

Ransomware As A Service Targets Fortune Global 100 IT Firm

Ransomware As A Service Targets Fortune Global 100 IT Firm. LockBit, the ransomware as a service group, attacked the servers of IT solution firm Accenture (NYSE:ACN). Accenture said they contained the attack and managed to recover from their backups. Reports show Accenture was not interested in paying any ransomware in...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

The DDoS Battle

In the many years I’ve been testing and analysing the security side of IT, one evident point is that the classic forms of attack: identifying common vulnerabilities and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), are still the most prevalent and successful to this day. It was interesting therefore, to chat earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy