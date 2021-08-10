Eight veterans receive quilts on Sunday

WEST POINT — Eight veterans from the east Alabama-west Georgia area were honored for their military service at a Quilts of Valor program hosted by the Georgia-Alabama State Line Chapter of the Quilts of Valor at sewingmachine.com in downtown West Point Saturday morning. The group included five people who served in the U.S. Army, two men who were with the U.S. Air Force and a former Marine. One served during the Korean War and two in Vietnam.