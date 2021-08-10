PBS takes TV viewers ‘Beyond the Golden Age’ of Broadway

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Actress Jane Fonda may be the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, but right from the start of her career she used her own talent to establish a strong, acclaimed and beloved body of work over the decades. Many of the films she made can be seen during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup includes TCM’s premiere airing of Stanley & Iris (1990), a moving romantic drama starring Fonda and Robert De Niro as the title characters, a widow and an illiterate cook who begin falling for each other. Also on tap today are Tall Story (1960), the romantic comedy that marked Fonda’s feature-film debut; Barbarella, the sexy 1968 space opera with Fonda in the title role; Klute (1971), Alan J. Pakula’s superb mystery starring Fonda in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, alongside Donald Sutherland’s title detective; the 1963 romantic comedy Sunday in New York; the 1979 conspiracy thriller The China Syndrome, costarring Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas; and more.