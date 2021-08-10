Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

PBS takes TV viewers ‘Beyond the Golden Age’ of Broadway

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its acclaimed series of Great Performances, the new PBS TV documentary Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age explores the world of Broadway from 1959-1983, as recounted in the personal anecdotes of a diverse roster of stage legends who were there and made it happen. The broadcast will make its debut in select markets nationwide beginning on Saturday, August 14 (check local listings), with the New York metropolitan area premiere scheduled for Thursday, August 19, at 8 pm, on channel 13.

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Mckechnie
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Robert Goulet
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jerry Orbach
Person
Debbie Reynolds
Person
Elaine Stritch
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Bea Arthur
Person
Bob Fosse
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Chita Rivera
Person
Ben Vereen
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Great Performances#Channel 13#Misbehavin#The Wnet Group#Ios#Amazon Fire Tv#Chromecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
Related
Theater & Dancedailyutahchronicle.com

‘Schmigadoon!’ Revamps Golden Age Musical Theatre

Ever dreamt that life was like it is in musicals? Well, that dream — or personal nightmare — becomes the reality for unhappy couple Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) when they find themselves trapped in the magical, musical land of Schmigadoon, unable to leave until they both fall in “true love.”
MoviesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ to premiere film of Broadway musical ‘Come From Away’ on Sept. 10th

Apple Original Films announced today that the filmed version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Come From Away” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10. “Come From Away” is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.
Honolulu, HIthenerdstash.com

Broadway Pioneer Alvin Ing Passes Away Aged 89

Alvin Ing passed away this past July 31, according to Deadline, the cause of death is yet to be announced. This tragic news was confirmed by Shushu Entertaining, the company representative of Ing. He was known for his part in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song. He was just 89 years of age upon his passing.
Theater & DanceHarper's Bazaar

Is 2021 the Start of a New Musical Golden Age?

So hums a suit-clad Gene Kelly amid a veritable downpour in the 1952 film Singin’ in the Rain. His umbrella, proving useless to fend off water, becomes a prop to his tap dancing and puddle jumping. It’s one of the most life-affirming movie scenes (musical or not) in memory. As a kid, it made me want to tap dance, which I did for years before I realized I was no Kelly. Despite its exuberance, Singin’ in the Rain premiered against the gloomy backdrop of the Red Scare and the Korean War. It was set in 1927, the years preceding the Great Depression, and made for an audience that had lived through a dark time. Optimism arises when it’s most needed.
Bloomfield, NJbaristanet.com

Broadway and TV Stars Join Outdoor Dinner and Music Series in Bloomfield

NiCori Studios & Productions in association with the Oakeside Mansion and Frungillo Catering continue the music series: MUSIC AT THE MANSION: “PORCH PERFORMANCES”, which continues with 15 different singers through September 25. Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment hosted by Music at the Mansion host, Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant and fun! Meal to include an elegant, boxed dinner by Frungillo Catering including salad, entree, side dish, dessert and coffee. Each night will include a performance by one of New York City/New Jersey’s top Cabaret/ Broadway/TV performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside. All begin with dinner at 7pm with performance to follow. Tickets are $65 per person and include full meal and performance (BYOB).
Moviesbungalower

WUCF TV airing Broadway’s “Wicked” on August 29

WUCF TV will air a special celebration of the Broadway musical Wicked on Sunday, August 29 as part of its fall fundraising drive. The Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score will feature music from the musical including performances by the original stars, including Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who will be co-hosting the broadcast.
TV & VideosWashington Times

Blu-ray TV review: ‘Original Cast Album: Company’

“Company,” composer Steven Sondheim and director Harold Prince’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comedy about a serial bachelor, got an award-winning, behind-the-scenes look back in 1970, thanks to documentarian D.A. Pennebaker. Now remastered in 4K and available in the Blu-ray format, Original Cast Album: Company (Criterion, rated G, 1.33:1 aspect ratio,...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

7 Golden Age Hollywood actors with ties to CT

Connecticut has played host to many movie stars over the past hundred years. There could me a multitude of reasons for that, from the state's prominent art scene to its proximity to New York City to it myriad of picturesque small towns. Whatever the reason, several Golden Age movie legends...
Movieschannelguidemag.com

Friday, Aug. 13: Jane Fonda’s Films Featured on TCM’s Summer Under the Stars

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Actress Jane Fonda may be the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, but right from the start of her career she used her own talent to establish a strong, acclaimed and beloved body of work over the decades. Many of the films she made can be seen during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup includes TCM’s premiere airing of Stanley & Iris (1990), a moving romantic drama starring Fonda and Robert De Niro as the title characters, a widow and an illiterate cook who begin falling for each other. Also on tap today are Tall Story (1960), the romantic comedy that marked Fonda’s feature-film debut; Barbarella, the sexy 1968 space opera with Fonda in the title role; Klute (1971), Alan J. Pakula’s superb mystery starring Fonda in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, alongside Donald Sutherland’s title detective; the 1963 romantic comedy Sunday in New York; the 1979 conspiracy thriller The China Syndrome, costarring Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas; and more.
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Strange and unexpected pairings in ‘Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort’ on BPN

Jack Feldstein’s new three-part audio musical adaptation of Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort by Feldstein (book and co-lyrics) and Paul Doust (music and co-lyrics), which had its world premiere on stage for a limited engagement at The Slipper Room in 2017, is now available for full binge listening today, Friday the 13th, on the Broadway Podcast Network. It presents a strange combination of eerie segments of theremin music with upbeat pop songs, a blithe look at the weighty themes of deception, love, and death, and an unlikely mix of incompatible and unrelatable characters designed to be laughable stereotypes (not to elicit empathy for their deadly predicaments).
Moviesbroadwaynews.com

Natalie Mendoza to take over role of Satine in ‘Moulin Rouge!’ on Broadway

Australian actor Natalie Mendoza will play Satine in “Moulin Rouge!” when the production returns to Broadway this fall. Mendoza, who played China Doll in the “Moulin Rouge!” film, takes over the role from Karen Olivo. In April, Olivo announced that she would not return to the production in the wake of allegations made against producer Scott Rudin and in an effort to create a more equitable industry.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

NBC TV Shows: 2020-21 Viewer Votes – canceled + renewed TV shows

Every year, the NBC television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate NBC TV shows here, instead.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda

A ‘Grace and Frankie’ Surprise: Netflix Drops First 4 Episodes of Final Season Early. Netflix left a Grace and Frankie surprise on Friday’s doorstep. The Jane Fonda- and Lily Tomlin-starring comedy has released the first four episodes of its seventh and final season. The drop…. Hair and Makeup Vets to...
Alexandria, VAdcmetrotheaterarts.com

The Little Theatre of Alexandria launches dynamic new season

The Little Theatre of Alexandria‘s 2021-2022 season is underway, and this season is one of their most daring and dynamic yet. Productions include Neil Simon’s Rumors, August Wilson’s Fences, Wait Until Dark, A Christmas Carol, Bright Star, Blue Stockings, and Prelude to a Kiss. The company is also operating with new changes implemented to protect audiences, performers, and staff. You can find the details of their safety precautions here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy