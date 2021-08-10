PBS takes TV viewers ‘Beyond the Golden Age’ of Broadway
As part of its acclaimed series of Great Performances, the new PBS TV documentary Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age explores the world of Broadway from 1959-1983, as recounted in the personal anecdotes of a diverse roster of stage legends who were there and made it happen. The broadcast will make its debut in select markets nationwide beginning on Saturday, August 14 (check local listings), with the New York metropolitan area premiere scheduled for Thursday, August 19, at 8 pm, on channel 13.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
