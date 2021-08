CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its XeriSol levothyroxine for hypothyroidism to proceed. The active IND enables Xeris to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for XP-8121 using its novel formulation of levothyroxine in a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The Phase 1 study will characterize Pharmacokinetics (PK) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of XP-8121 in healthy participants.