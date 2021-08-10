Oasis releasing entire ‘Knebworth 1996’ concert

As he gears up for his first live concerts since the release of his acclaimed new album ‘Wide Awake’ – including a performance at NYC’s Mercury Lounge and a September appearance with Larkin Poe – the singer, songwriter and guitarist Quinn Sullivan has just released a live take on his new single “In A World Without You,” filmed at Building Records this summer.’ “In A World Without You” was originally premiered by Flaunt Magazine, who reported that Sullivan had “fully arrived as a mature, and rather striking young artist, in the same category as singer-songwriters like John Mayer, but with a power on guitar that few others can match.”