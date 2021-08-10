Cancel
Oasis releasing entire ‘Knebworth 1996’ concert

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive album and Blu-ray/DVD set for Nov 19th via Big Brother Recordings. Marking 25 years to the day since the first night of the record breaking Knebworth 1996 concerts, Oasis has unveiled the trailer for their eagerly anticipated cinematic documentary set to be released in cinemas worldwide on September 23rd via Trafalgar Releasing. In addition, tickets are now available, where possible. Due to lockdowns in parts of the country, not all Australian cinemas are on sale at this time.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy