Pandemic Highlights Opportunities, Challenges for Exosomes and Related Cell Therapies

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jul 26;22(15):7970. doi: 10.3390/ijms22157970. Myeloid regulatory cell-based therapy has been shown to be a promising cell-based medicinal approach in organ transplantation and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Dendritic cells (DCs) are the most efficient antigen-presenting cells and can naturally acquire tolerogenic properties through a variety of differentiation signals and stimuli. Several subtypes of DCs have been generated using additional agents, including vitamin D3, rapamycin and dexamethasone, or immunosuppressive cytokines, such as interleukin-10 (IL-10) and transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β). These cells have been extensively studied in animals and humans to develop clinical-grade tolerogenic (tol)DCs. Regulatory macrophages (Mregs) are another type of protective myeloid cell that provide a tolerogenic environment, and have mainly been studied within the context of research on organ transplantation. This review aims to thoroughly describe the ex vivo generation of tolDCs and Mregs, their mechanism of action, as well as their therapeutic application and assessment in human clinical trials.