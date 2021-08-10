Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Pandemic Highlights Opportunities, Challenges for Exosomes and Related Cell Therapies

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew therapeutic modalities always face an uphill climb, but the urgency of COVID-19 may have opened the door for two related ones: cell therapies and exosomes. The pandemic has been an all-hands-on-deck call for the biotech industry, with new approaches quickly reaching patients through compassionate use cases and emergency use regulatory authorizations.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Cell Therapy#Terumo Blood#Cell Technologies#Juno Therapeutics#Celularity#Evs#Nk#Ipo#Sarepta Therapeutics#Capricor Therapeutics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study confirms safety of stem cell therapy for chronic knee pain

A study released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment—which involves transplanting the patient's own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee—did not cause tumors.
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

Research Roundup: Antibodies, COVID-19 and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Antibodies to COVID-19 Remain Stable or Increase 7 Months After Infection. A research study by Barcelona Institute for Global Health found that Immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein stay...
CancerMedicalXpress

Adoptive cell therapy plus checkpoint inhibitors show promise in non-small cell lung cancer

Immunotherapy has become an important tool in the treatment of lung cancer, especially checkpoint inhibitors that block certain immune checkpoints to allow immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. Several checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 have been approved for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. However, many patients do not respond well to this therapy creating a need for alternative treatment options.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Astellas and Minovia enter deal for mitochondrial cell therapies

Minovia Therapeutics and Astellas Pharma have signed a global strategic partnership and licence agreement to research, develop and market new cell therapy programmes for mitochondrial dysfunction-driven diseases. The alliance is intended to expedite the development of allogeneic mitochondrial cell therapy programmes. Astellas and Minovia will co-research cell therapy programme candidates...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Dr. Phillips on the Future of CAR T-Cell Therapy in MCL

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discusses the future of CAR T-cell therapy in mantle cell lymphoma patients. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses the future of CAR T-cell therapy in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients.
Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Automating Manufacturing Is Critical for Advancing Cell and Gene Therapies

The heavily regulated and complex biopharmaceutical industry has been slow to change and adopt automated practices. A shift toward automation is a vital step forward to making breakthrough therapies more scalable and viable to help save patients’ lives. While the hurdles must be carefully considered, it is now time to accelerate digital transformation to enable the application of smart technologies, and specifically, to advance the cell and gene therapy industry.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous, Viral Vector, Non-viral vector), Indication (Cancer, Orthopedic), Application (Clinical, Commercial), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Academia) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell &...
Scienceoutsourcing-pharma.com

Treg cell therapy showing promise in ALS trials: Coya Therapeutics

According to the neurodegenerative-disease-focused biotechnology firm, their research could bring hope to patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the prognosis is dire. According to National Institutes of Health statistics​, most people succumb to the neurogenerative disease within three to five years of receiving the diagnosis—and while there are therapies that may help the symptoms, to date there is no treatment for the disease itself.
Cancerupenn.edu

New cell therapy shows potential against solid tumors with KRAS mutations

A new technology for cellular immunotherapy developed by Abramson Cancer Center researchers at Penn Medicine showed promising anti-tumor activity in the lab against hard-to-treat cancers driven by the once-considered “undruggable” KRAS mutation, including lung, colorectal, and pancreatic. The study, published in Nature Communications, successfully demonstrates using human cells that a...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Park on Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies in Hematologic Malignancies

Jae H. Park, MD, discusses emerging CAR T-cell therapies in hematologic malignancies. Jae H. Park, MD, hematologic oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses emerging CAR T-cell therapies in hematologic malignancies. Allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies are emerging for use in hematologic malignancies, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, as...
Cancerappliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Somatic Cell Therapy—Navigating the Regulatory Landscape

The diversified sources of the somatic cells call for additional oversight to prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of communicable disease. One of the most promising research fields in medicine is the somatic cell therapy area and their use in regenerative medicine. Advancement in understanding the pathways involved in tissue damage and repair and the biology of adult stem cells offers promise to restore functioning through cell replacement in those diseases and conditions where defects are largely cell autonomous and entail the loss or dysfunction of a single class of cells, such as cancer, Parkinson´s disease, and diabetes, among many others.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Kite and Appia Bio to develop allogeneic cell therapies for blood cancer

Gilead unit Kite and Appia Bio have signed a partnership and licence agreement to research and develop off-the-shelf allogeneic cell treatments from hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for haematological cancers. The alliance will leverage Kite’s chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and Appia Bio’s Appia Cells Utilized for Allogeneic (ACUA) technology platform to...
Healthonclive.com

Dr. Park on Selecting Among Available CAR T-Cell Therapies in MCL

Jae Park, MD, discusses the factors to consider when selecting among the available CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Jae Park, MD, hematologic oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the factors to consider when selecting among the available CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Regulatory Macrophages and Tolerogenic Dendritic Cells in Myeloid Regulatory Cell-Based Therapies

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jul 26;22(15):7970. doi: 10.3390/ijms22157970. Myeloid regulatory cell-based therapy has been shown to be a promising cell-based medicinal approach in organ transplantation and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Dendritic cells (DCs) are the most efficient antigen-presenting cells and can naturally acquire tolerogenic properties through a variety of differentiation signals and stimuli. Several subtypes of DCs have been generated using additional agents, including vitamin D3, rapamycin and dexamethasone, or immunosuppressive cytokines, such as interleukin-10 (IL-10) and transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β). These cells have been extensively studied in animals and humans to develop clinical-grade tolerogenic (tol)DCs. Regulatory macrophages (Mregs) are another type of protective myeloid cell that provide a tolerogenic environment, and have mainly been studied within the context of research on organ transplantation. This review aims to thoroughly describe the ex vivo generation of tolDCs and Mregs, their mechanism of action, as well as their therapeutic application and assessment in human clinical trials.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Trevena Announces Publication Highlighting Risk / Benefit Analysis Of OLINVYK® In Pain And Therapy

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of an exploratory analysis evaluating the safety of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection and IV morphine, using data from the OLINVYK Phase 3 program. The findings suggest that under equianalgesic conditions, patients receiving OLINVYK were less likely to experience adverse events (AEs) compared to patients treated with morphine.
Scienceneurology.org

Use of Transcranial Doppler as a Biomarker of CAR T Cell–Related Neurotoxicity

Methods: We identified a cohort of 165 patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma who received CAR T-cell therapy. TCDs were performed at baseline, treatment day 5, and throughout hospitalization based on development of neurologic symptoms. We assessed the percent change in velocity from baseline in each of the 6 major supratentorial arteries, and the relationship of these values to development and timing of neurotoxicity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy