SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.