Digital cannabis marketplace Leafly is going public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I, the companies announced Monday. The deal puts the combined company's enterprise value at about $385 million and its equity value at $532 million, and the merger is expected to generate proceeds of up to $161.5 million, depending on any redemptions from Merida stockholders. The companies expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter, and the combined company will adopt the Leafly name and trade on the Nasdaq under LFLY.