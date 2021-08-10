Cancel
ThycoticCentrify Announces New Executive Leaders To Support Growth Strategy

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Stephanie Reiter joins as Chief Financial Officer; industry veteran Myrna Soto joins Board of Directors. ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team and board of directors, respectively. Stephanie Reiter joins ThycoticCentrify as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Myrna Soto joins as the company’s newest board member. As the latest additions to the ThycoticCentrify team, both will be pivotal in supporting the company’s accelerated growth plans.

aithority.com

