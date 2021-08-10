ThycoticCentrify Announces New Executive Leaders To Support Growth Strategy

CynergisTek, Inc. a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.