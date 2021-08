The three EU-member countries that border Belarus are Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. All three are reporting massive increases in migrants trying to enter from the Belarus side. These migrants mostly come from Iraq. EU officials are accusing Belarus' strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as political pawns to retaliate against EU sanctions. Joining the World's Marco Werman to discuss is Katia Glod, an Eastern Europe expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis. She’s based in London.