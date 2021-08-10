Cancel
Taliban tighten control of Afghan north

By Reuters
Wenatchee World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL — Taliban fighters tightened their grip on captured territory in Afghanistan on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes and a pro-government commander vowed to fight to the death to defend Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north. President Ashraf Ghani called on regional strongmen to support his government...

