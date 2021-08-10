Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

IDB Lab, Cambridge Quantum And Tec de Monterrey Develop Blockchain Resistant To Quantum Computing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

The Inter-American Development Bank and its innovation laboratory, IDB Lab, together with Cambridge Quantum (CQ) and Tecnológico de Monterrey have identified and resolved potential threats to blockchain networks posed by the advent of quantum computer development. In response to these threats, the project team developed a cryptographic layer that allows blockchain networks to protect themselves from this new generation of computing technologies.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Cryptography#Cambridge Quantum And#Tec De Monterrey#Tecnol Gico De Monterrey#Ironbridge#Bid Lab#Tec#The Idb Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Material Inspired by Chain Mail Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
Sciencenortheastern.edu

‘Holy grail discovery’ in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

‘Holy grail discovery’ in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies. There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they’ve made a “holy grail” discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings,...
Sciencearxiv.org

Conveyor-mode single-electron shuttling in Si/SiGe for a scalable quantum computing architecture

Small spin-qubit registers defined by single electrons confined in Si/SiGe quantum dots operate successfully and connecting these would permit scalable quantum computation. Shuttling the qubit carrying electrons between registers is a natural choice for high-fidelity coherent links provided the overhead of control signals stays moderate. Our proof-of-principle demonstrates shuttling of a single electron by a propagating wave-potential in an electrostatically defined 420 nm long Si/SiGe quantum-channel. This conveyor-mode shuttling approach requires independent from its length only four sinusoidal control signals. We discuss the tuning of the signal parameters, detect the smoothness of the electron motion enabling the mapping of potential disorder and observe a high single-electron shuttling fidelity of $99.42\pm0.02\,\%$ including a reversal of direction. Our shuttling device can be readily embedded in industrial fabrication of Si/SiGe qubit chips and paves the way to solving the signal-fanout problem for a fully scalable semiconductor quantum-computing architecture.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Quantum Computing —What’s it All About

Are you quantum curious? Do you have a nagging feeling quantum computing is important but aren’t sure why? Are you always thinking about how your company could use data better? Do you want to be ready for the next tech revolution? Then this is the right place for you. Quantum...
EngineeringZDNet

Quantum computing's next big challenge: A quantum skills shortage

System architects, software engineers, data analysts -- at first glance, the jobs that are hot in the quantum computing sector don't sound all that different from the tech roles we're already familiar with. Which deal with the classical computers we know well, from smartphones to supercomputers. But to fill the...
Engineeringhelpnetsecurity.com

Confidence that quantum computers will solve major problems has soared

Confidence that quantum computers will solve major problems that are beyond the reach of traditional computers—a milestone known as quantum advantage—has grown fast in the past twelve months, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Investors are moving aggressively to increase the amount they allocate to quantum...
Softwaremorningbrew.com

Physicists used a quantum computer to create a new phase of matter

Here’s some news straight out of the next season of Loki. …Physicists have reportedly used Google’s quantum computer to create the first-ever “time crystal.”. It’s an entirely new phase of matter—in other words, a new sibling to liquid, solid, gas, and plasma—and researchers have tried and failed to create it for over five years. Time crystals occur when an object’s parts “move in a regular, repeating cycle, sustaining this constant change without burning any energy,” Quanta Magazine reports.
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

AI, quantum computing and other technologies poised to transform healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges in healthcare, but challenges can sometimes breed innovation. Technological innovation in particular is poised to change the way care is delivered, driving efficiency in the process. Efficiency will be key as hospitals and health systems look to recover from the initial, devastating wave of the pandemic.
Coding & ProgrammingScience Daily

Running quantum software on a classical computer

The specific "quantum software" they are considering is known as Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA) and is used to solve classical optimization problems in mathematics; it's essentially a way of picking the best solution to a problem out of a set of possible solutions. "There is a lot of interest in understanding what problems can be solved efficiently by a quantum computer, and QAOA is one of the more prominent candidates," says Carleo.
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Emerging technology, evolving threats — Part I: Quantum computing

As technology grows and advances, potential cyber threats grow with it. While this notion is nothing new, the current speed of innovation makes it more important than ever to consider the implications these developments will have on our cybersecurity capabilities — especially with cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated and more adept at using emerging blind spots to their advantage.
ComputersNature.com

A phononic interface between a superconducting quantum processor and quantum networked spin memories

We introduce a method for high-fidelity quantum state transduction between a superconducting microwave qubit and the ground state spin system of a solid-state artificial atom, mediated via an acoustic bus connected by piezoelectric transducers. Applied to present-day experimental parameters for superconducting circuit qubits and diamond silicon-vacancy centers in an optimized phononic cavity, we estimate quantum state transduction with fidelity exceeding 99% at a MHz-scale bandwidth. By combining the complementary strengths of superconducting circuit quantum computing and artificial atoms, the hybrid architecture provides high-fidelity qubit gates with long-lived quantum memory, high-fidelity measurement, large qubit number, reconfigurable qubit connectivity, and high-fidelity state and gate teleportation through optical quantum networks.
Computersarxiv.org

LIMDD A Decision Diagram for Simulation of Quantum Computing Including Stabilizer States

Efficient methods for the representation of relevant quantum states and quantum operations are crucial for the simulation and optimization of quantum circuits. Decision diagrams (DDs), a well-studied data structure originally used to represent Boolean functions, have proven capable of capturing interesting aspects of quantum systems, but their limits are not well understood. In this work, we investigate and bridge the gap between existing DD-based structures and the stabilizer formalism, a well-studied method for simulating quantum circuits in the tractable regime. We first show that although DDs were suggested to succinctly represent important quantum states, they actually require exponential space for a subset of stabilizer states. To remedy this, we introduce a more powerful decision diagram variant, called Local Invertible Map-DD (LIMDD). We prove that the set of quantum states represented by poly-sized LIMDDs strictly contains the union of stabilizer states and other decision diagram variants. We also provide evidence that LIMDD-based simulation is capable of efficiently simulating some circuits for which both stabilizer-based and other DD-based methods require exponential time. By uniting two successful approaches, LIMDDs thus pave the way for fundamentally more powerful solutions for simulation and analysis of quantum computing.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum Computation Protocol for Dressed Spins in a Global Field

Spin qubits are contenders for scalable quantum computation because of their long coherence times demonstrated in a variety of materials, but individual control by frequency-selective addressing using pulsed spin resonance creates severe technical challenges for scaling up to many qubits. This individual resonance control strategy requires each spin to have a distinguishable frequency, imposing a maximum number of spins that can be individually driven before qubit crosstalk becomes unavoidable. Here we describe a complete strategy for controlling a large array of spins in quantum dots dressed by an on-resonance global field, namely a field that is constantly driving the spin qubits, to dynamically decouple from the effects of background magnetic field fluctuations. This approach -- previously implemented for the control of single electron spins bound to electrons in impurities -- is here harmonized with all other operations necessary for universal quantum computing with spins in quantum dots. We define the logical states as the dressed qubit states and discuss initialization and readout utilizing Pauli spin blockade, as well as single- and two-qubit control in the new basis. Finally, we critically analyze the limitations imposed by qubit variability and potential strategies to improve performance.
SoftwareNew Scientist

Google researchers made a time crystal inside a quantum computer

A unique phase of matter called a time crystal, which can in theory flip between two states forever with no energy input necessary has been created inside a quantum computer built by Google. The discovery is one of the first real-world problems solved by a quantum computer, and could also be harnessed to improve them.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Nearest centroid classification on a trapped ion quantum computer

Quantum machine learning has seen considerable theoretical and practical developments in recent years and has become a promising area for finding real world applications of quantum computers. In pursuit of this goal, here we combine state-of-the-art algorithms and quantum hardware to provide an experimental demonstration of a quantum machine learning application with provable guarantees for its performance and efficiency. In particular, we design a quantum Nearest Centroid classifier, using techniques for efficiently loading classical data into quantum states and performing distance estimations, and experimentally demonstrate it on a 11-qubit trapped-ion quantum machine, matching the accuracy of classical nearest centroid classifiers for the MNIST handwritten digits dataset and achieving up to 100% accuracy for 8-dimensional synthetic data.
Computersnanowerk.com

Researchers develop a quantum material spintronic resonator

(Nanowerk News) A team of scientists has developed a means to create a new type of memory, marking a notable breakthrough in the increasingly sophisticated field of artificial intelligence. “Quantum materials hold great promise for improving the capacities of today’s computers,” explains Andrew Kent, a New York University physicist and...
Computersarxiv.org

Demonstrating robust simulation of driven-dissipative problems on near-term quantum computers

Quantum computers are poised to revolutionize the simulation of quantum-mechanical systems in physics and chemistry. Current quantum computers execute their algorithms imperfectly, due to uncorrected noise, gate errors, and decoherence. This severely limits the size and scope of protocols which can be run on near-term quantum hardware. Much research has been focused on building more robust hardware to address this issue, however the advantages of more robust algorithms remains largely unexplored. Here we show that algorithms for solving the driven-dissipative many-body problem, among the hardest problems in quantum mechanics, are inherently robust against errors. We find it is possible to solve dissipative problems requiring deep circuits on current quantum devices due to the contractive nature of their time evolution maps. We simulate one thousand steps of time evolution for the non-interacting limit of the infinite driven-dissipative Hubbard model, calculate the current through the system and prepare a thermal state of the atomic limit of the Hubbard model. These problems were solved using circuits containing up to two thousand entangling gates on quantum computers made available by IBM, showing no signs of decreasing fidelity at long times. Our results demonstrate that algorithms for simulating dissipative problems are able to far out-perform similarly complex non-dissipative algorithms on noisy hardware. Our two algorithmic primitives are the basic building blocks of many condensed-matter-physics systems, and we anticipate their demonstrated robustness to hold when generalized to solve the full many-body driven-dissipative quantum problem. Building upon the algorithms presented here may prove to be the most promising approach to tackle important, classically intractable problems on quantum computers before error correction is available.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers run complex quantum computing algorithms on traditional computers

EPFL Professor Giuseppe Carleo and a graduate student from Columbia University named Matija Medvidović have found a way to execute a complex quantum computing algorithm on a traditional computer. Typically executing quantum software requires the use of a quantum computer. The quantum software the researchers are considering is known as Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA), and it’s used to solve classical optimization problems in mathematics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy