Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth Prepares For Return to Sailing

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will return to sailing in the U.K. on Aug. 13 after a 17-month break. “I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard onboard experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer.”