Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth Prepares For Return to Sailing

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCunard’s Queen Elizabeth will return to sailing in the U.K. on Aug. 13 after a 17-month break. “I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard onboard experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer.”

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Sailing#Cunard#Cruise Ships#Cruise Line#Norwegian#Us Sailing#Vaccinated American#Britannia Club#Queens Grill Suite#Grand#World Voyage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

A Brief History of the Cullinan Diamonds, Queen Elizabeth's Most Valuable Jewels

She has Burmese Rubies and Brazilian Aquamarines; Cambridge Emeralds and Kent Amethysts; George VI Sapphires and Jordanian Turquoise. Since her accession to the throne in 1952, nearly 70 years ago, Queen Elizabeth has inherited, received, and commissioned a veritable treasure chest of magnificent jewels. But few, if any, of the gems in the Windsor vaults can quite compare to the Cullinan Diamonds.
Celebritiesromper.com

20 Incredible Childhood Photos Of Queen Elizabeth

When Queen Elizabeth was born to the Duke and Duchess of York in 1926, a very different life was mapped out for her. The oldest daughter of the second son, she was third in line to the throne. No one expected her uncle King Edward VIII to abdicate his throne so that he could marry American socialite Wallis Simpson. No one expected her father to become King George VI, and certainly no one expected him to die when she was just 26 years old in 1952, making her Queen Elizabeth.
PetsPosted by
People

Queen Elizabeth Receives Royal Welcome at Summer Home — and Greets a Notoriously Naughty Pony!

Queen Elizabeth has moved into Scotland's Balmoral Castle for the rest of the summer — and received a fitting welcome. The 95-year-old monarch took part in the traditional ceremonial welcome on Monday, standing out in a bright pink ensemble and carrying her signature handbag. Although the Queen visited Balmoral last summer, the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worldseatrade-cruise.com

Aug. 10 updates: Cunard readies for return, NCL feast of missed holiday treats

The final touches are being made to Cunard's Queen Elizabeth as the line prepares to return to sailing on Friday after a 17 month break. 'We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard on-board experience as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer,' Cunard President Simon Palethorpe said.
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Queen Elizabeth II’s plans for her summer vacation: the first without Philip of Edinburgh

Although her visit is usual, it is not yet known for sure if the queen will be seen with the Dukes of Cambridge, something that seems likely, since Prince William and Catherine of Cambridge did not stop going last year. despite the pandemic. Something that is practically ruled out is the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not been seen by the Balmoral residence two summers ago.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Amomama

Prince Harry Denies His 2nd Book Will Address Queen Elizabeth's Passing, Spokesperson Says

The Duke of Sussex recently announced his book deal project, and already there are misinterpretations about what it will cover. A spokesperson cleared the air. Prince Harry has denied his second book will address Queen Elizabeth’s passing - a spokesperson revealed. Daily Mail reported the royal secured a lucrative four-book deal - with the second due out only after his grandmother has passed on.
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles unveils portrait of seven-year-old Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Charles published an image of a magnificent portrait done of Queen Elizabeth when she was only seven years old. The oil painting is hanging in the Morning Room of the Prince’s official residence—Clarence House—and dates back to 1933. The Prince of Wales announced on Twitter that he...
Celebritiespurewow.com

All the Nicknames in the Royal Family, From Queen Elizabeth to Baby Archie

Just because they’re regal members of the royal family, doesn’t mean that they don’t have casual names for one another behind closed doors. Yup, like any ordinary family, these British royals have nicknames (some more creative than others). For example, did you know that Prince Philip used to call Queen Elizabeth “Cabbage?” We’re totally serious.
Chinarealcleardefense.com

Beijing Threatens HMS Queen Elizabeth in South China Sea

China says it has launched multiple military drills as the United Kingdom’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth enters the South China Sea. It calls the ship’s visit “colonial”. It warns that if it “intrudes” on Chinese-claimed islands and reefs, it will be “expelled”. “China will end the struggle between hegemony...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Princess Eugenie Joins the Royals for Vacation at Balmoral

Princess Eugenie is the latest royal to be spotted on her way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Wednesday, the princess arrived at Aberdeen Airport in the afternoon, along with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their six-month-old son, August, according to photos published by The Sun. The family joined Queen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy