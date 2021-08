Travelers’ priorities have shifted heavily after more than a year spent in lockdowns, and fettered by both domestic and international travel restrictions. The results of new research conducted by leading data and analytics company GlobalData suggest that people’s desire to reconnect, in person, with family and friends is potentially even greater than their pent-up longing for leisure getaways. Its findings suggest that ‘visiting friends and relatives’ (VFR) trips are destined to be a major driving force in the global travel industry’s recovery, and tourism providers should not underestimate their influence.