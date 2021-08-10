Cancel
Engineering

New manufacturing process could be passport to flexible next-generation electronics (w/video)

nanowerk.com
 6 days ago

(Nanowerk News) In a new paper published in the journal NPJ Flexible Electronics ("Direct Roll Transfer Printed Silicon Nanoribbon Arrays based High-Performance Flexible Electronics"), engineers from the University of Glasgow’s Bendable Electronics and Sensing Technologies (BEST) group outline how they have streamlined and improved the conventional process for creating flexible large area electronics.

