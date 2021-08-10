Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Additions Could Contribute on Defense

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Chauncey Rivers got quite a welcome to Green Bay.

“His first day is Family Night,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said on Sunday. “He’s fricking pulling up to the players’ lot and there’s 2,000 people. He’s probably thinking, ‘What the hell is going on?’”

The Packers added two players last week to fortify their defense. One is Rivers, a badly needed addition at outside linebacker with injuries to Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith, potential combo linebacker Kamal Martin and now Rashan Gary. The other is defensive lineman Josh Avery. With Kingsley Keke on the non-football injury list, the Packers had only seven defensive linemen – and that was before Kenny Clark missed the last two practices with a groin injury.

With the lack of depth at those positions, both players have a chance to be on the 53 next month.

Avery (6-3, 320) played at Southeast Missouri State. In two seasons, he recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 23 games. That included 1.5 sacks and six tackles for losses as a senior. Avery went undrafted last year and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks immediately after the draft. However, with teams forced to cut their roster from 90 players to 80 due to COVID, Avery never lined up for training camp. He wound up playing in The Spring League.

Highlights From Practice 9 of Packers Training Camp

The Packers are searching for a defensive star. Plus, Jordan Love, injury updates, practice video and a lot more in our quick-hitting review of Monday's practice.

  • Aug 9, 2021

Ageless Crosby Keeps Setting the Bar

As he enters his age-37 season, Mason Crosby could join an elite group in NFL history with just a few more quality seasons.

  • Aug 9, 2021

Woodson Focuses on Family During Hall of Fame Induction Speech

“When I say, ‘When I go in, we all go in,’ I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” Woodson said on Sunday night in Canton, Ohio.

“Some of our scouts had been working some of the other league tape stuff that we’ve seen and, obviously, we came in a little light at that position,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Sunday. “As we were going, we were looking and, obviously, he’s a big man. He’s got a lot of strength and the tape that we watched, we just thought that he’d have an outside chance to really compete with some of our guys.”

During Avery’s pro day workout before the 2020 draft, he put up 31 reps on the 225-pound bench press and posted an excellent vertical leap of 34.5 inches. Rivers, on the other hand, ran a woeful 4.97 at the 2020 Scouting Combine. He went undrafted and spent his rookie year on Baltimore’s practice squad. The Packers claimed him off waivers just in time for Saturday’s Family Night.

“Chauncey last night, he’s a deer in the headlights looking at me,” Smith said. “I told him at the beginning of the day, ‘Don’t even ask me a football question about defense. The only time you’re going to be in is to set the edge and run and go get the damn quarterback. You don’t have to listen to the call.’”

At 6-foot-2 and 259 pounds, he played outside linebacker with the Ravens so he’s been able to hit the ground running. The Packers have a hole at No. 4 outside linebacker; special teams will be a determining factor.

“He’s been up, dropping, all that type of stuff,” Smith said. “I like the kid. He’s got a good look in his eye. I can tell he’s got some dog to him, which I like. We’ll see what kind of player he is, but that’s the part I like.”

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
153
Followers
439
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Covid#The Spring League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Donald Driver Reveals His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

After months of nonstop rumors and cryptic messages, the Green Bay Packers found a way to fix their relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Well, for now at least. Rodgers will be back under center for the Packers this fall in what should be yet another fun year for Matt LaFleur’s squad. However, his future in Green Bay past the 2021 season is still uncertain at this time.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

How Packers star Aaron Rodgers drove Matt LaFleur to drink, revealed

The Aaron Rodgers drama brought a lot of stress to members of the Green Bay Packers organization this summer, including head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers made his unhappiness with the organization known earlier in the year, and there were rumors of a possible trade around the NFL Draft. While that didn’t happen, Rodgers ditched offseason activities, leaving some speculation that he wouldn’t show up to training camp at all and potentially even sit out the season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 former Aaron Rodgers teammates that Packers need to bring back for 2021

If it truly is Aaron Rodgers’ “Last Dance” in Green Bay, here are three former teammates the Packers should consider bringing back. The story of the NFL offseason was undoubtedly the drama between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even though it looked like Rodgers would hold out of training camp, the Packers and reigning NFL MVP reached an agreement on a reworked contract for him to suit up for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPackers.com

Packers' defense 'definitely different,' according to QB Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY – The bigger changes this time are on the other side of the ball. Last year in training camp, Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ was adjusting to his own offense, which was altered a lot from Year 1 to Year 2 under Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Extensive offseason Zoom...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jordan Love’s Packers debut was even better than we could have imagined

Green Bay Packers fans got their first look at quarterback Jordan Love on Saturday night, and he did not disappoint. Over a year ago, the Green Bay Packers traded up into the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The signal caller did not have the preseason last year to get in some snaps due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one year later, Love officially made his Packers debut at Lambeau Field.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers calls for Green Bay to sign former teammate

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called for the Packers front office to re-sign linebacker Clay Matthews via social media. The free-agent linebacker was cut by the Los Angeles Rams last season, receiving his contract’s payment despite not playing. This season, Matthews has no current contract with an NFL team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy