Millstone, NJ

Vehicle Overturns On I-195, Crashes Into Woods Entrapping The Occupant In Millstone Township

 4 days ago
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Millstone Township Fire Department and Hope Fire Company of Allentown were dispatched to I-195 East Bound near mile marker 15 for a reported overturned vehicle with entrapment at 5:26 a.m. When firefighters arrived the found a vehicle overturned on the side of the highway in the...

#Entrapment#New Jersey State Police#Traffic Accident#Ems
