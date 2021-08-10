Vehicle Overturns On I-195, Crashes Into Woods Entrapping The Occupant In Millstone Township

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Pine Beach Police Department, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Team, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Lakewood Police Department Patrol Division, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Seaside Heights Police Department Detective Bureau, and Lacey Township Police Department, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Ocean County area. The investigation identified a residence in Pine Beach being utilized by Kevin Collins, 37, and Daysha Kelly, 35, as well as a residence in Lakewood being utilized by Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, for purposes of storing and distributing Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine in Ocean County. The investigation revealed that all four defendants were acting together and in support of one another in carrying out their distribution scheme.