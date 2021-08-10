Northern Ireland identifies major discrepancies in 13,000 CT exams
A hospital in Northern Ireland has identified major discrepancies in a review of 13,030 radiology images analyzed by a temporary consultant neuroradiologist. Following concerns raised by the General Medical Council about the radiologist’s work, the Northern Health Trust commissioned the review, which required it to notify 9,091 patients. It is the largest recall of patients in Northern Ireland and has so far affected 12 cases, according to BBC News.www.dotmed.com
