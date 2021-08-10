Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Northern Ireland identifies major discrepancies in 13,000 CT exams

By John R. Fischer
DOT med
 6 days ago

A hospital in Northern Ireland has identified major discrepancies in a review of 13,030 radiology images analyzed by a temporary consultant neuroradiologist. Following concerns raised by the General Medical Council about the radiologist’s work, the Northern Health Trust commissioned the review, which required it to notify 9,091 patients. It is the largest recall of patients in Northern Ireland and has so far affected 12 cases, according to BBC News.

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Scans#Medical Images#The Northern Trust#Uk#The Northern Health Trust#Bbc News#Bbc Radio Foyle#Ge#Philips#Siemens Ct#Oem#Numed#Mid Ulster Hospitals#The Belfast Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
RetailPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Northern Ireland Is Basically Paying Adults to Shop in Stores

The U.K. territory has ideas about how to help high-street shops get back on their feet. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
HealthBBC

68,000 attended Northern Ireland emergency departments in June

Almost 68,000 people attended Northern Irelands emergency departments (EDs) in June, an increase of more than 24% compared to the same month in 2020. The latest statistics from the Department of Health revealed an extremely busy picture in EDs over the past 12 months. More than 192,000 people turned up...
U.K.BBC

Former Northern Ireland senior coroner John Leckey dies

A former senior coroner for Northern Ireland has died. John Leckey retired in 2015 after more than two decades in the role, when he presided over a number of significant inquests including the inquest into the Omagh bombing. Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said he was "deeply saddened" by...
U.K.dallassun.com

UK plan thwarts access to truth over Northern Ireland Troubles

Two independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday expressed serious concern over a United Kingdom plan to end prosecutions for grave violations committed during the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland, long known as "the Troubles". The move was announced by Brandon Lewis, UK Secretary of State...
RetailBBC

Northern Ireland reports 'slowest economic growth in UK'

Economic growth in Northern Ireland slowed in July after an initial boost from Covid-19 lockdown easing earlier this year, an Ulster Bank survey shows. Every month it asks firms across the private sector about staffing, new orders and exports. It is considered a reliable indicator of economic performance. While the...
WorldBBC

Q&A: A-level results day in Northern Ireland

It's results week, with thousands of pupils in Northern Ireland due to find out how they have fared in their A-levels, AS-levels, BTecs and GCSEs. Pupils are set to receive the results of their A and AS-levels on Tuesday and GCSEs on Thursday. Students taking BTecs will also receive their...
Public HealthBBC

What are Northern Ireland's Covid-19 rules now?

The past few months have seen many Covid restrictions eased in Northern Ireland, after a long period of lockdown. But Stormont ministers, who decide what to relax and when, have kept some measures in place. BBC News NI explains what rules remain and how Northern Ireland compares to other parts...
IndiaBBC

The Northern Ireland couple who took on the world in a camper van

When violence erupted in Northern Ireland in 1971, a young couple decided to leave Belfast and travel around the world in a camper van. 50 years later, memories of the trip have been revived by film footage. Footage has resurfaced of an interview they did before they left with TV...
PoliticsShropshire Star

Troubles ‘amnesty’ plan risks reconciliation in Northern Ireland, Haigh warns

The shadow Northern Ireland secretary has met with relatives bereaved in the 1971 Ballymurphy shootings. Government plans to ban future Troubles prosecutions risks undermining reconciliation in Northern Ireland, Labour has warned. Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh urged the Prime Minister to think again on the contentious proposals as she...
WorldBBC

A brief history of vaccination in Northern Ireland

Jack Craig was born on the Shankill Road in Belfast in 1901, the final year of Queen Victoria's reign. He was a 20th Century boy who lived to fly in a plane and see Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. Nevertheless his childhood was filled with the concerns of the...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Ministers to consider relaxing self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland

Stormont ministers are considering relaxing the rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland. Ministers are examining a proposal to bring arrangements into line with the rest of the UK, meaning people who are contacts of positive cases will no longer have to isolate for 10 days as long as they test negative and have had both jabs of the vaccine.
WorldNursing Times

RCN launches pay consultation as Northern Ireland deal draws closer

A consultation has launched today for nurses in England and Wales to share their views on their 3% pay rise, as their counterparts in Northern Ireland look set to receive the same award. The Royal College of Nursing will use the results of its consultation to determine what action it...
WorldBBC

Northern Ireland firms fined for underpaying staff

Nine Northern Ireland companies have been fined for underpaying their employees. The Department for Business said it had "named and shamed" the firms for failing to pay workers the minimum wage. They were forced to pay back a total of £72,000 to more than 400 affected staff. The nine companies...
BusinessBBC

GCSEs: Rise in top grades in Northern Ireland as results issued

There has been a rise in the number of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland. Grades A* and A were awarded to just under 40% of entries, which is up from 37.1% in 2020. As exams were cancelled for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pupils' results were based on grades calculated by schools.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI medics warn of more cancelled operations

Health officials have warned it is inevitable that more operations will be cancelled as Northern Ireland's health service struggles with Covid pressures. The warning was issued by the Health and Social Care Board as senior medics appealed to the public to take up the offer of vaccination against the virus.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Nisra records 31 virus-related deaths in NI

There have been 31 Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week to last Friday (6 August), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). That is 13 more than the previous week. The agency's total now stands at 3,046. The Department of Health's total for...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,437 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Five coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI hospital patients and visitors urged to wear masks

Doctors in Northern Ireland are urging patients and visitors at hospitals and clinics to wear a face covering. The doctors' union the British Medical Association (BMA) said its members were reporting an increased number of people refusing to wear masks or get tested for coronavirus before attending appointments or visits.
EducationBBC

The Northern Ireland teacher on a mission to make learning more fun

One primary school teacher from Omagh, County Tyrone, is on a mission to make learning more fun for pupils. Conor Bradley began posting his unique free lessons online over lockdown last year when he was teaching his class remotely. The 27-year-old often dresses up in costume and adds elements of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy