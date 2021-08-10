Cancel
NFL

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson likely won’t travel with team for preseason opener

By Matt Fitzgerald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe divide between the Houston Texans and embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to grow. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a radio interview that Watson isn’t expected to make the trip to Green Bay when the team kicks off their preseason on Saturday against the Packers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

