Will the Barilla Pasta Box Bag start a new trend?

Time to upgrade your handbag? Here's what's trending this Fall/Winter season... This year there have been so many different bag trends that have been popping up over the runways and in the high street that it can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to choosing the right handbag which will stay on trend for a long time and also be practical. So whether you just need to upgrade that work handbag or you just need a cute accessory for when you are running errands in your matching tracksuit, there is a bag trend that you will want to get your hands on and I'm here to help you pick the right one for you. So with eyes looking forward to the future (that being next season) here are the 6 bag trends you need this autumn.