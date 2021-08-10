Will the Barilla Pasta Box Bag start a new trend?

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barilla®, the world's leading pasta producer, announced a new partnership with Be My Eyes, an innovative app that provides real-time video assistance for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Beginning today, a team of Barilla "Pasta Professionals" will field calls from the Specialized Help section of Be My Eyes' iOS and Android apps to support those who are cooking delicious pasta at home. Whether you are wondering how long to cook Barilla Bucatini to ensure it is al dente for a Carbonara recipe or picking the perfect Barilla sauce to make a Bolognese, the pasta experts can answer queries around package labels, basic cooking instructions, product availability and more on weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Central time.
Comments / 0