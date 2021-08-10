Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Will the Barilla Pasta Box Bag start a new trend?

By Wanted in Milan
wantedinmilan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a limited edition pasta box bag could be this summer's must-have fashion accessory. Italians are accustomed to seeing supermarket shelves stacked high with Barilla pasta but now the trademark navy box has become a crossbody bag thanks to the efforts of a New York-based designer. Nik Bentel has crafted...

www.wantedinmilan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta#Fashion Accessory#Italians#Navy#Uv#Barilla Pasta Bag#Nikolasbentelstudio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Six Fall bag trends you need

Time to upgrade your handbag? Here's what's trending this Fall/Winter season... This year there have been so many different bag trends that have been popping up over the runways and in the high street that it can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to choosing the right handbag which will stay on trend for a long time and also be practical. So whether you just need to upgrade that work handbag or you just need a cute accessory for when you are running errands in your matching tracksuit, there is a bag trend that you will want to get your hands on and I'm here to help you pick the right one for you. So with eyes looking forward to the future (that being next season) here are the 6 bag trends you need this autumn.
Designspoonuniversity.com

Meet the Artist Behind the Viral Barilla Penne Pasta Purse

"F*** it. It's a handbag now." This is the type of energy that 27-year-old artist Nik Bentel (@nikbentel) carried into his latest art project, The Pasta Bag. Inspired by his time in quarantine and the third installment of his series of storytelling products, The Pasta Bag reimagines an all-too-familiar pantry staple: Barilla Penne Pasta.
Beauty & FashionFood & Wine

Here's How to Get the Barilla 'Pasta Bag' That Went Viral on Twitter

When New York-based artist and designer Nik Bentel ate what he described as "his 100th bowl of penne pasta" during the stay-at-home part of the pandemic last year, he found himself staring at that familiar-to-everyone blue Barilla pasta box. He started thinking about what he could do with the box, and about what it could possibly become, and the answer, he decided, was a handbag.
Beauty & Fashiondesignboom.com

nik bentel transforms classic box of pasta into trendy mini fashion bag

Known for his often humorous projects, nik bentel has now transformed a classic box of pasta into a trendy mini fashion bag. the designer came up with the idea while staring at pasta packaging, as he was about to cook his 100th bowl of penne during the lockdown. serving as an irreverent take on the past year of staying inside, the ‘pasta bag’ reveals bentel’s talent in reimagining mundane objects and turning them into something more thrilling for our post-pandemic world.
Beauty & Fashionhunker.com

This IKEA Tote Bag Is Trending for Several Reasons

Who doesn't love a multifaceted IKEA item that's in vogue? We're currently talking about the Drömsäck Tote Bag, which is popping up all over TikTok because of its chic versatility. Priced at $19.99, IKEA describes it as "a bag and backpack in one." The retailer adds, "Here, you always have...
ApparelCosmopolitan

6 Stylish Winter 2021 Bag Trends That'll Earn You So Many Compliments

You're always going to need a bag to store all your stuff (wallet, keys, phone, lipstick, extra masks—you know the drill), and judging from the runway collections, there are tons of trendy styles you can sport for winter 2021. Chain straps, cozy textures, and creative shapes are all playing a role in the season's buzziest purses. Your handbag should be just as fun and unique as you are; plus, your outfit just won't feel complete without one. Whether your style is more playful or practical, mix up your winter wardrobe with one of these new accessories.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Barilla® Partners With Be My Eyes To Share Pasta Knowledge And Insights With The Visually Impaired Across The U.S.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barilla®, the world's leading pasta producer, announced a new partnership with Be My Eyes, an innovative app that provides real-time video assistance for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Beginning today, a team of Barilla "Pasta Professionals" will field calls from the Specialized Help section of Be My Eyes' iOS and Android apps to support those who are cooking delicious pasta at home. Whether you are wondering how long to cook Barilla Bucatini to ensure it is al dente for a Carbonara recipe or picking the perfect Barilla sauce to make a Bolognese, the pasta experts can answer queries around package labels, basic cooking instructions, product availability and more on weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Central time.
Shoppingwiltonbulletin.com

Save $50 on this SodaStream + bubly flavor bundle

As we walk into the umpteenth year of seltzer’s meteoric rise to the top, carbon dioxide’s role as a taste enhancer becomes increasingly clearer. That’s the beauty of this SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle on Amazon: two Co2 cylinders, two bubly drops flavors, and three one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles for $99.95.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Beef And Refried Bean Enchiladas Recipe

A great enchilada is one of those foods you could probably eat two or three times a week every week forever without ever getting tired of. And this recipe from chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli will render not one but six amazing beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. One of the best parts of the recipe, beyond the taste of the finished product? It's actually quite easy as long as you just take it step by step, yet the finished dish is beautiful and impressive and will look like you spent a lot more time and effort than you did.
DrinksMySanAntonio

Berres Brothers Announces Four Limited-Edition Coffee Flavors Just in Time for Fall

Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, a Wisconsin-based coffee roaster producing astonishingly smooth and consistent coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary, is thrilled to announce its four limited-edition flavors for coffee lovers to enjoy this fall. In addition to its seasonal flavored coffees including Sea Salt Toffee Crunch, Pumpkin Caramel, and Doe Eyes, the roasting company is also releasing Rack Attack, an unflavored coffee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy