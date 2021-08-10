Ramos tapped to lead Heartland Community College Soccer Teams

Heartland Community College Athletics has named Norman Ramos as Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams. Ramos will lead squads that saw great success in the previous season as both the Heartland Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams advanced to the NJCAA Division II Final Four. With matching 9-0 records, the Men’s and Women’s Hawks teams each captured a Region 24 title in May of 2021 and emerged as winners in their respective District Championship tournaments.