The lag in SARS-CoV-2 genome submissions to GISAID

By Kishan Kalia
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the Editor — Genomic surveillance of the evolving SARS-CoV-2 strains is an important tool for helping control the pandemic1. For efficient surveillance, the first major requirement for analysis of how the virus is evolving and spreading is the availability of all sequenced genomes on an open-access platform that is accessible to researchers worldwide. Therefore, soon after researchers became aware of COVID-19, toward the end of 2019, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an existing platform for sharing influenza virus sequences, began receiving deposits of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences. Here we report an analysis of the median collection to submission time (CST) lag for SARS-CoV-2 sequences to GISAID on a country-by-country basis. Our results suggest that researchers in the United Kingdom are the fastest, logging sequences in a median time of 16 days, which is not only more than 5 times as fast as the upload times of sequences originating from industrial countries such as Japan or Canada, but also 18 times as fast as that of Qatar, among the countries that have sequenced over 1,000 genomes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

