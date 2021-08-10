Negative innovation: when patents are bad for patients

Decreased mitochondrial membrane potential in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was observed in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) accompanied by delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI). However, whether abnormal mechanisms of mitochondria are associated with the development of DCI has not been reported yet. Under cerebral ischemia, mitochondria can transfer into the extracellular space. Mitochondrial dysfunction can aggravate neurologic complications. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether mitochondrial dysfunction might be associated with autophagy and mitophagy in CSF cells to provide possible insight into DCI pathogenesis. CSF samples were collected from 56 SAH patients (DCI, n = 21; and non-DCI, n = 35). We analyzed CSF cells using autophagy and mitophagy markers (DAPK1, BNIP3L, BAX, PINK1, ULK1, and NDP52) via qRT-PCR and western blotting of proteins (BECN1, LC3, and p62). Confocal microscopy and immunogold staining were performed to demonstrate the differentially expression of markers within dysfunctional mitochondria. Significant induction of autophagic flux with accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, increased expression of BECN1, LC3-II, and p62 degradation were observed during DCI. Compared to non-DCI patients, DCI patients showed significantly increased mRNA expression levels (2−ΔCt) of DAPK1, BNIP3L, and PINK1, but not BAX, ULK1, or NDP52. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that Hunt and Hess grade ≥ IV (p = 0.023), DAPK1 (p = 0.003), and BNIP3L (p = 0.039) were related to DCI. Increased mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy could play an important role in DCI pathogenesis.