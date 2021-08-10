Second body pulled from Georgia lake during homicide investigation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in a Troup County lake with gunshot wounds.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to West Point Lake in the area Lower Glass Bridge Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they found a body floating in the lake. The sheriff’s office recovered the body from the water and discovered a single gunshot wound to the victim’s head.

Investigators identified the victim as 46-year-old Marcus Caswell, of Newnan. His body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

Tuesday, investigators pulled a second body from the lake, but said there is no threat to the community.

The case has been classified as a homicide investigation. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the victim is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2021 Cox Media Group