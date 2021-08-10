Return to 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' Music History Doc Official Trailer

"If KJ would've been white, we wouldn't have had to make this film." Gravitas Ventures just released this documentary film Finding Kendrick Johnson available to watch on VOD, with plans to play in theaters this summer. We're just catching up with it now, and considering it's an important film about America, it's worth featuring now anyway. "The case of Kendrick Johnson is one the most important cases in US history. KJ deserves justice, and hopefully our film will help his family get one step closer to that outcome." Finding Kendrick Johnson is the feature documentary product of a 4-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case. Told through the eyes of KJ's family and his close friends, narrated by Hollywood legend, Jenifer Lewis, and directed by Stranger Fruit creator, Jason Pollock, with an amazing team of producers, the film shares this "truly historic, heartbreaking, and unbelievable story" with the world for the first time. This is such a tragic and sad story, and even more frustrating that there's no justice yet. You can rent the film now.