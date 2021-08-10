Return to 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' Music History Doc Official Trailer
"This is history! Right here, right now!" Trafalgar Releasing has revealed the first trailer for a music history doc film called Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is about that exact concert. It is not a concert doc, per se, although it's being marketed as one. It's a "look back at" the iconic Oasis concert at Knebworth Park outside of London. This trailer launch marks 25 years to the very day since the first night of the record-breaking Knebworth 1996 concerts. With a setlist packed from beginning to end with stone cold classics, including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger, the Knebworth concerts were both the pinnacle of the band's success and a landmark gathering of a generation. Directed by Jake Scott (Welcome to the Rileys, Kipchoge: The Last Milestone) featuring extensive concert and exclusive never-before seen footage, "this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most important concert events of the last 25 years." This looks like a cannonball dive into the nostalgia pool, but still seems worth it.www.firstshowing.net
