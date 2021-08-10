Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Condensates in cell control

By Paulina Strzyz
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Biomolecular condensates are membraneless assemblies that form via weak interactions between multivalent molecules, called scaffolds. Diverse molecules, called clients, can localize to condensates in a regulated fashion by directly binding to scaffolds, with various functional implications in cells. Garabedian et al. report engineering of ‘designer condensates’ expressed in cells that could serve as flexible tools to control cellular functions.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Biology#Molecular Cell#Assemblies#Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Proteins in Cell Entry: Control Elements in the Amino-Terminal Domains

MBio. 2021 Aug 3:e0159021. doi: 10.1128/mBio.01590-21. Online ahead of print. Selective pressures drive adaptive changes in the coronavirus spike proteins directing virus-cell entry. These changes are concentrated in the amino-terminal domains (NTDs) and the receptor-binding domains (RBDs) of complex modular spike protein trimers. The impact of this hypervariability on virus entry is often unclear, particularly with respect to sarbecovirus NTD variations. Therefore, we constructed indels and substitutions within hypervariable NTD regions and used severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus-like particles and quantitative virus-cell entry assays to elucidate spike structures controlling this initial infection stage. We identified NTD variations that increased SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-mediated membrane fusion and cell entry. Increased cell entry correlated with greater presentation of RBDs to ACE2 receptors. This revealed a significant allosteric effect, in that changes within the NTDs can orient RBDs for effective virus-cell binding. Yet, those NTD changes elevating receptor binding and membrane fusion also reduced interdomain associations, leaving spikes on virus-like particles susceptible to irreversible inactivation. These findings parallel those obtained decades ago, in which comparisons of murine coronavirus spike protein variants established inverse relationships between membrane fusion potential and virus stability. Considerable hypervariability in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein NTDs also appear to be driven by counterbalancing pressures for effective virus-cell entry and durable extracellular virus infectivity. These forces may selectively amplify SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. IMPORTANCE Adaptive changes that increase SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility may expand and prolong the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Transmission requires metastable and dynamic spike proteins that bind viruses to cells and catalyze virus-cell membrane fusion. Using newly developed assays reflecting these two essential steps in virus-cell entry, we focused on adaptive changes in SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and found that deletions in amino-terminal domains reset spike protein metastability, rendering viruses less stable yet more poised to respond to cellular factors that prompt entry and subsequent infection. The results identify adjustable control features that balance extracellular virus stability with facile virus dynamics during cell entry. These equilibrating elements warrant attention when monitoring the evolution of pandemic coronaviruses.
ScienceAPS physics

Optogenetic control of intracellular flows and cell migration: A comprehensive mathematical analysis with a minimal active gel model

The actin cytoskeleton of cells is in continuous motion due to both polymerization of new filaments and their contraction by myosin II molecular motors. Through adhesion to the substrate, such intracellular flow can be converted into cell migration. Recently, optogenetics has emerged as a new powerful experimental method to control both actin polymerization and myosin II contraction. While optogenetic control of polymerization can initiate cell migration by generating protrusion, it is less clear if and how optogenetic control of contraction can also affect cell migration. Here we analyze the latter situation using a minimal variant of active gel theory into which we include optogenetic activation as a spatiotemporally constrained perturbation. The model can describe the symmetrical flow of the actomyosin system observed in optogenetic experiments, but not the long-lasting polarization required for cell migration. Motile solutions become possible if cytoskeletal polymerization is included through the boundary conditions. Optogenetic activation of contraction can then initiate locomotion in a symmetrically spreading cell and strengthen motility in an asymmetrically polymerizing one. If designed appropriately, it can also arrest motility even for protrusive boundaries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Condensates of ultralight axions and a link of leptonic scales to dark matter

The mass of ultralight axions is determined in order to get the explicit U(1)$_A$ symmetry breaking scale $ \Lambda $ at a Peccei-Quinn scale of the magnitude of the Planck mass. It is assumed that the dominant contribution to the mass of a galaxy with low surface brightness is only determined by one axionic species in the sense of fuzzy dark matter (lumps). For rotation curve fits to galactic rotation curves, therefore the Soliton-Navarro-Frenk-White model is used, which assumes a condensate core plus correlated axions in the halo according to the solution of the Poisson-Schrödinger system. In addition, three commonly used mass density profiles are considered: Navarro-Frenk-White, pseudo-isothermal and the Burkert model. An axion mass $m_a$ of $0.675\times10^{-23}\,$eV is extracted, which reproduces previous results in the literature. This implies an effective Yang-Mills scale of $\Lambda \sim 287\,$ eV, which is only a factor of $15$ smaller than the Yang-Mills scale of an SU(2) theory that is used to describe the first lepton family. The cosmological model SU(2)$_{\rm CMB} $ suggests that three SU(2) Yang-Mills theories, each for the formation of the lepton doublets (e,$\nu_e$), ($\mu$,$\nu_\mu$), and ($\tau$,$\nu_\tau$) are equally responsible for contributing to the current density of dark matter. Parameters of an isolated lump, such as the gravitational Bohr radius or the virial mass, are determined solely by the Planck mass and the corresponding lepton mass. If the dominant constituent of the dark mass contained in a galaxy is represented by e-lumps, a mixture of $ \tau- $ and $ \mu$-lumps could possibly explain the presence of massive compact objects in galactic centers, and $ \tau$-lumps could be related to globular clusters and the halo mass. This might provide a theoretical explanation for the mass gap between stellar and super massive black holes.
ChemistryNature.com

The role of ordered cooperative assembly in biomolecular condensates

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Biomolecular condensates, regardless of whether they exhibit liquid-like properties, are in many cases not fully amorphous, but instead exhibit partial degrees of local structure and order. Here, we discuss how ordered interactions may underlie the cooperative assembly and cellular function of a wide variety of partially ordered macromolecular assemblies.
ScienceNature.com

Cells and computers, better together

This month’s Under the Lens discusses the potential of in silico feedback control applied to individual microbial cells, highlighting its use for study of single-cell dynamics and patterning behaviours. Many of biology’s most pressing challenges — such as the study of disease progression, tissue formation or the ecology of microbial...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Searches for light dark matter using condensed matter systems

Identifying the nature of dark matter (DM) has long been a pressing question for particle physics. In the face of ever-more-powerful exclusions and null results from large-exposure searches for TeV-scale DM interacting with nuclei, a significant amount of attention has shifted to lighter (sub-GeV) DM candidates. Direct detection of the light dark matter in our galaxy by observing DM scattering off a target system requires new approaches compared to prior searches. Lighter DM particles have less available kinetic energy, and achieving a kinematic match between DM and the target mandates the proper treatment of collective excitations in condensed matter systems, such as charged quasiparticles or phonons. In this context, the condensed matter physics of the target material is crucial, necessitating an interdisciplinary approach. In this review, we provide a self-contained introduction to direct detection of keV-GeV DM with condensed matter systems. We give a brief survey of dark matter models and basics of condensed matter, while the bulk of the review deals with the theoretical treatment of DM-nucleon and DM-electron interactions. We also review recent experimental developments in detector technology, and conclude with an outlook for the field of sub-GeV DM detection over the next decade.
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantifying Quantum Coherence in Polariton Condensates

We theoretically and experimentally investigate quantum features of an interacting light-matter system from a multidisciplinary perspective, combining approaches from semiconductor physics, quantum optics, and quantum-information science. To this end, we quantify the amount of quantum coherence that results from the quantum superposition of Fock states, constituting a measure of the resourcefulness of the produced state for modern quantum protocols. This notion of quantum coherence from quantum-information theory is distinct from other quantifiers of nonclassicality that have previously been applied to condensed-matter systems. As an archetypal example of a hybrid light-matter interface, we study a polariton condensate and implement a numerical model to predict its properties. Our simulation is confirmed by our proof-of-concept experiment in which we measure and analyze the phase-space distributions of the emitted light. Specifically, we drive a polariton microcavity across the condensation threshold and observe the transition from an incoherent thermal state to a coherent state in the emission, thus confirming the buildup of quantum coherence in the condensate itself.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Ultrapure Water in Cell Cultivation

Water is a major component of all cell culture media and is, therefore, needed to prepare media, buffers and additives, as well as to serve many ancillary functions, such as heating, cooling, cleaning and rinsing. Contaminants can occur in many forms, such as bacteria, yeasts or molds. These contaminants are usually visible to the eye or by optical microscopy. However, contamination from chemicals or other biological agents may also affect growth, morphology or behavior of cultured cells, yet be undetectable to the unaided eye. Water used in cell cultures must, therefore, be free of microorganisms, endotoxins, inorganic ions and organic compounds.
ScienceNature.com

Designer membraneless organelles sequester native factors for control of cell behavior

Subcellular compartmentalization of macromolecules increases flux and prevents inhibitory interactions to control biochemical reactions. Inspired by this functionality, we sought to build designer compartments that function as hubs to regulate the flow of information through cellular control systems. We report a synthetic membraneless organelle platform to control endogenous cellular activities through sequestration and insulation of native proteins. We engineer and express a disordered protein scaffold to assemble micron-size condensates and recruit endogenous clients via genomic tagging with high-affinity dimerization motifs. By relocalizing up to 90% of targeted enzymes to synthetic condensates, we efficiently control cellular behaviors, including proliferation, division and cytoskeletal organization. Further, we demonstrate multiple strategies for controlled cargo release from condensates to switch cells between functional states. These synthetic organelles offer a powerful and generalizable approach to modularly control cell decision-making in a variety of model systems with broad applications for cellular engineering.
CancerScienceBlog.com

“Seeing” Single Cells with Sound

If you are a researcher who wants to see how just a few cells in an organism are behaving, it is no simple task. The human body contains approximately 37 trillion cells; the fruit fly flitting around the overripe bananas on your counter might have 50,000 cells. Even Caenorhabditis elegans, a tiny worm commonly used in biological research, can have as many as 3,000 cells. So, how do you monitor a couple of microscopic specks amid all of that?
ChemistryPhotonics.com

Photothermal Process Irradiates Nanoparticles to Control Cell Activity

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 2, 2021 — Using nanoparticles as photothermal nanotransducers, scientists at Washington University in St. Louis demonstrated reversible modulation of electrical activity in excitable nerve and heart muscle cells. The biocompatible, minimally invasive approach to controlling electrical activity in cells could be a valuable tool for neuroscientists and neuroengineers.
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.
ScienceNature.com

Cell specific photoswitchable agonist for reversible control of endogenous dopamine receptors

Dopamine controls diverse behaviors and their dysregulation contributes to many disorders. Our ability to understand and manipulate the function of dopamine is limited by the heterogenous nature of dopaminergic projections, the diversity of neurons that are regulated by dopamine, the varying distribution of the five dopamine receptors (DARs), and the complex dynamics of dopamine release. In order to improve our ability to specifically modulate distinct DARs, here we develop a photo-pharmacological strategy using a Membrane anchored Photoswitchable orthogonal remotely tethered agonist for the Dopamine receptor (MP-D). Our design selectively targets D1R/D5R receptor subtypes, most potently D1R (MP-D1ago), as shown in HEK293T cells. In vivo, we targeted dorsal striatal medium spiny neurons where the photo-activation of MP-D1ago increased movement initiation, although further work is required to assess the effects of MP-D1ago on neuronal function. Our method combines ligand and cell type-specificity with temporally precise and reversible activation of D1R to control specific aspects of movement. Our results provide a template for analyzing dopamine receptors.
Diseases & Treatmentsupenn.edu

Clarifying T cell ‘exhaustion’

Researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine have illuminated an important limitation of the immune system in prolonged battles against cancers or viruses: T cells, which are among the most powerful weapons in the immune systems of humans and other vertebrates, remain substantially programmed to stay exhausted even many weeks after exposure to a virus ended. The findings were published in Nature Immunology.
Sciencearxiv.org

Derandomization of Cell Sampling

Since 1989, the best known lower bound on static data structures was Siegel's classical cell sampling lower bound. Siegel showed an explicit problem with $n$ inputs and $m$ possible queries such that every data structure that answers queries by probing $t$ memory cells requires space $s\geq\widetilde{\Omega}\left(n\cdot(\frac{m}{n})^{1/t}\right)$. In this work, we improve this bound to $s\geq\widetilde{\Omega}\left(n\cdot(\frac{m}{n})^{1/(t-1)}\right)$ for all $t \geq 2$.
ScienceScience Now

Single-molecule measurements reveal that PARP1 condenses DNA by loop stabilization

Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP1) is an abundant nuclear enzyme that plays important roles in DNA repair, chromatin organization and transcription regulation. Although binding and activation of PARP1 by DNA damage sites has been extensively studied, little is known about how PARP1 binds to long stretches of undamaged DNA and how it could shape chromatin architecture. Here, using single-molecule techniques, we show that PARP1 binds and condenses undamaged, kilobase-length DNA subject to sub-piconewton mechanical forces. Stepwise decondensation at high force and DNA braiding experiments show that the condensation activity is due to the stabilization of DNA loops by PARP1. PARP inhibitors do not affect the level of condensation of undamaged DNA but act to block condensation reversal for damaged DNA in the presence of NAD+. Our findings suggest a mechanism for PARP1 in the organization of chromatin structure.
ScienceScience Now

Single-cell analysis pinpoints distinct populations of cytotoxic CD4 T cells and an IL-10CD109 T2 cell population in nasal polyps

You are currently viewing the abstract. Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is characterized by a chronic inflammatory process often associated with comorbid asthma. In this study, we analyzed the transcriptomes of single T helper (TH) cells from nasal polyps of patients with CRSwNP and validated these findings using multiparameter flow cytometry. Polyp tissue contained suppressive T regulatory (Treg) cells, TH2 cells, type 2 innate lymphoid cells, and three transcriptionally distinct subsets of cytotoxic CD4+ T cells (CD4+ CTL). GATA3 expression was a feature of polyp Treg cells, whereas TH2 cells highly expressed TCN1, CD200R, and HPGDS and were enriched for genes involved in lipid metabolism. Only a portion of polyp TH2 cells expressed the prostaglandin D2 receptor CRTH2, whereas a subpopulation of CD109+CRTH2− TH2 cells expressed mRNA for common inhibitor receptors including LAG3 and TIM3 and produced IL-10. Together, we resolved the complexity of TH cells in patients with CRSwNP, identifying several distinct clusters of CD4+ CTL and a population of CD109+CRTH2− TH2 cells with putative regulatory potential.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Keeping Cultured Stem Cells Healthy

Hematopoietic stem cells — the precursors to blood cells — have been notoriously difficult to grow in a dish, a critical tool in basic research. Scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have identified the underlying issue and developed a method to keep cultured cells healthy. These findings, they say, are positive news for patients seeking stem cell transplants — and may hint at a new way to ward off aging.
Sciencemathworks.com

Segmentation of neurons in microscopy images

0. Set network and training parameters in Params.m. * Example raw and annotated neuron images can be found in this paper [1]. - Control class weights during training (see "Class_Weights" in Params.m). - Control the minimum number of neuron pixels in training samples (see "Functions" block in Params.m). - You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy