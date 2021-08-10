Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Rare variant contribution to human disease in 281,104 UK Biobank exomes

By Quanli Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Genome-wide association studies have uncovered thousands of common variants associated with human disease, but the contribution of rare variation to common disease remains relatively unexplored. The UK Biobank (UKB) contains detailed phenotypic data linked to medical records for approximately 500,000 participants, offering an unprecedented opportunity to evaluate the impact of rare variation on a broad collection of traits1,2. Here, we studied the relationships between rare protein-coding variants and 17,361 binary and 1,419 quantitative phenotypes using exome sequencing data from 269,171 UKB participants of European ancestry. Gene-based collapsing analyses revealed 1,703 statistically significant gene-phenotype associations for binary traits, with a median odds ratio of 12.4. Furthermore, 83% of these associations were undetectable via single variant association tests, emphasizing the power of gene-based collapsing analysis in the setting of high allelic heterogeneity. Gene-phenotype associations were also significantly enriched for loss-of-function-mediated traits and approved drug targets. Finally, we performed ancestry-specific and pan-ancestry collapsing analyses using exome sequencing data from 11,933 UKB participants of African, East Asian, or South Asian ancestry. Together, our results highlight a significant contribution of rare variants to common disease. Summary statistics are publicly available through an interactive portal (http://azphewas.com/).

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Translational Science#Uk#Biobank#Ukb#European#African#East Asian#South Asian#Biopharmaceuticals R D#Carolina Haefliger#Ronen Artzi Ruth#University Of Melbourne#Royal Melbourne Hospital#Sweden Andrew Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Analyses of biomarker traits in diverse UK biobank participants identify associations missed by European-centric analysis strategies

Despite the dramatic underrepresentation of non-European populations in human genetics studies, researchers continue to exclude participants of non-European ancestry, as well as variants rare in European populations, even when these data are available. This practice perpetuates existing research disparities and can lead to important and large effect size associations being missed. Here, we conducted genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of 31 serum and urine biomarker quantitative traits in African (n = 9354), East Asian (n = 2559), and South Asian (n = 9823) ancestry UK Biobank (UKBB) participants. We adjusted for all known GWAS catalog variants for each trait, as well as novel signals identified in a recent European ancestry-focused analysis of UKBB participants. We identify 7 novel signals in African ancestry and 2 novel signals in South Asian ancestry participants (p < 1.61E−10). Many of these signals are highly plausible, including a cis pQTL for the gene encoding gamma-glutamyl transferase and PIEZO1 and G6PD variants with impacts on HbA1c through likely erythrocytic mechanisms. This work illustrates the importance of using the genetic data we already have in diverse populations, with novel discoveries possible in even modest sample sizes.
HealthNature.com

Mapping gene and gene pathways associated with coronary artery disease: a CARDIoGRAM exome and multi-ancestry UK biobank analysis

Coronary artery disease (CAD) genome-wide association studies typically focus on single nucleotide variants (SNVs), and many potentially associated SNVs fail to reach the GWAS significance threshold. We performed gene and pathway-based association (GBA) tests on publicly available Coronary ARtery DIsease Genome wide Replication and Meta-analysis consortium Exome (n = 120,575) and multi ancestry pan UK Biobank study (n = 442,574) summary data using versatile gene-based association study (VEGAS2) and Multi-marker analysis of genomic annotation (MAGMA) to identify novel genes and pathways associated with CAD. We included only exonic SNVs and excluded regulatory regions. VEGAS2 and MAGMA ranked genes and pathways based on aggregated SNV test statistics. We used Bonferroni corrected gene and pathway significance threshold at 3.0 × 10–6 and 1.0 × 10–5, respectively. We also report the top one percent of ranked genes and pathways. We identified 17 top enriched genes with four genes (PCSK9, FAM177, LPL, ARGEF26), reaching statistical significance (p ≤ 3.0 × 10–6) using both GBA tests in two GWAS studies. In addition, our analyses identified ten genes (DUSP13, KCNJ11, CD300LF/RAB37, SLCO1B1, LRRFIP1, QSER1, UBR2, MOB3C, MST1R, and ABCC8) with previously unreported associations with CAD, although none of the single SNV associations within the genes were genome-wide significant. Among the top 1% non-lipid pathways, we detected pathways regulating coagulation, inflammation, neuronal aging, and wound healing.
ScienceNature.com

Interacting evolutionary pressures drive mutation dynamics and health outcomes in aging blood

Age-related clonal hematopoiesis (ARCH) is characterized by age-associated accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or their pluripotent descendants. HSCs harboring driver mutations will be positively selected and cells carrying these mutations will rise in frequency. While ARCH is a known risk factor for blood malignancies, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), why some people who harbor ARCH driver mutations do not progress to AML remains unclear. Here, we model the interaction of positive and negative selection in deeply sequenced blood samples from individuals who subsequently progressed to AML, compared to healthy controls, using deep learning and population genetics. Our modeling allows us to discriminate amongst evolutionary classes with high accuracy and captures signatures of purifying selection in most individuals. Purifying selection, acting on benign or mildly damaging passenger mutations, appears to play a critical role in preventing disease-predisposing clones from rising to dominance and is associated with longer disease-free survival. Through exploring a range of evolutionary models, we show how different classes of selection shape clonal dynamics and health outcomes thus enabling us to better identify individuals at a high risk of malignancy.
CancerNature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells for gamma–delta T cell malignancies

Cancers derived from the malignant transformation of gamma–delta (γδ) T cells carry very poor prognosis. The major pathologies recognised are γδ T acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (γδ T-ALL), and two lymphoma subtypes: hepatosplenic T cell lymphoma (HSTL) and primary cutaneous γδ T cell lymphoma (PCγδ-TCL) [1]. γδ T-ALL represents approximately 10% of cases of T-ALL and is associated with high rates of induction failure, relapse and excess mortality [2]. HSTL is a rare (approximately 3% of cases of T cell lymphoma [1]) but highly aggressive disorder, which typically presents in males in the 2nd or 3rd decade of life, often in association with immunosuppressive therapy [3]. It carries the worst prognosis of all lymphoma subtypes, with a median survival of only 6–8 months [4] and only isolated cases of long-term survival [5]. PCγδ-TCL is also rare (approximately 1% of skin lymphomas [1]) and presents with cutaneous involvement, typically associated with visceral and/or bone marrow disease. Again, outcomes are poor, with 75% 1-year mortality in the largest published case series [6].
JapanNature.com

Monolithic polymeric porous superhydrophobic material with pneumatic plastron stabilization for functionally durable drag reduction in blood-contacting biomedical applications

Superhydrophobic (SHP) surfaces can provide substantial reductions in flow drag forces and reduce blood damage in cardiovascular medical devices. However, strategies for functional durability are necessary, as many SHP surfaces have low durability under abrasion or strong fluid jetting or eventually lose their air plastron and slip-flow capabilities due to plastron gas dissolution, high fluid pressure, or fouling. Here, we present a functional material that extends the functional durability of superhydrophobic slip flow. Facile modification of a porous superhydrophobic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon) foam produced suitable surface structures to enable fluid slip flow and resist protein fouling. Its monolithic nature offered abrasion durability, while its porosity allowed pressurized air to be supplied to resist fluid impalement and to replenish the air plastron lost to the fluid through dissolution. Active pore pressure control could resist high fluid pressures and turbulent flow conditions across a wide range of applied pressures. The pneumatically stabilized material yielded large drag reductions (up to 50%) even with protein fouling, as demonstrated from high-speed water jetting and closed loop pressure drop tests. Coupled with its high hemocompatibility and impaired protein adsorption, this easily fabricated material can be viable for incorporation into blood-contacting medical devices.
HealthNature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy in cerebrospinal fluid cells of patients with delayed cerebral ischemia following subarachnoid hemorrhage

Decreased mitochondrial membrane potential in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was observed in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) accompanied by delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI). However, whether abnormal mechanisms of mitochondria are associated with the development of DCI has not been reported yet. Under cerebral ischemia, mitochondria can transfer into the extracellular space. Mitochondrial dysfunction can aggravate neurologic complications. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether mitochondrial dysfunction might be associated with autophagy and mitophagy in CSF cells to provide possible insight into DCI pathogenesis. CSF samples were collected from 56 SAH patients (DCI, n = 21; and non-DCI, n = 35). We analyzed CSF cells using autophagy and mitophagy markers (DAPK1, BNIP3L, BAX, PINK1, ULK1, and NDP52) via qRT-PCR and western blotting of proteins (BECN1, LC3, and p62). Confocal microscopy and immunogold staining were performed to demonstrate the differentially expression of markers within dysfunctional mitochondria. Significant induction of autophagic flux with accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, increased expression of BECN1, LC3-II, and p62 degradation were observed during DCI. Compared to non-DCI patients, DCI patients showed significantly increased mRNA expression levels (2−ΔCt) of DAPK1, BNIP3L, and PINK1, but not BAX, ULK1, or NDP52. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that Hunt and Hess grade ≥ IV (p = 0.023), DAPK1 (p = 0.003), and BNIP3L (p = 0.039) were related to DCI. Increased mitochondrial dysfunction associated with autophagy and mitophagy could play an important role in DCI pathogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative comparison of PD-L1 IHC assays against NIST standard reference material 1934

Companion diagnostic immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests are developed and performed without incorporating the tools and principles of laboratory metrology. Basic analytic assay parameters such as lower limit of detection (LOD) and dynamic range are unknown to both assay developers and end users. We solved this problem by developing completely new tools for IHC—calibrators with units of measure traceable to National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Standard Reference Material (SRM) 1934. In this study, we demonstrate the clinical impact and opportunity for incorporating these changes into PD-L1 testing. Forty-one laboratories in North America and Europe were surveyed with newly-developed PD-L1 calibrators. The survey sampled a broad representation of commercial and laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). Using the PD-L1 calibrators, we quantified analytic test parameters that were previously only inferred indirectly after large clinical studies. The data show that the four FDA-cleared PD-L1 assays represent three different levels of analytic sensitivity. The new analytic sensitivity data explain why some patients’ tissue samples were positive by one assay and negative by another. The outcome depends on the assay’s lower LOD. Also, why previous attempts to harmonize certain PD-L1 assays were unsuccessful; the assays’ dynamic ranges were too disparate and did not overlap. PD-L1 assay calibration also clarifies the exact performance characteristics of LDTs relative to FDA-cleared commercial assays. Some LDTs’ analytic response curves are indistinguishable from their predicate FDA-cleared assay. IHC assay calibration represents an important transition for companion diagnostic testing. The new tools will improve patient treatment stratification, test harmonization, and foster accuracy as tests transition from clinical trials to broad clinical use.
HealthNature.com

Integrating flexible electronics for pulsed electric field delivery in a vascularized 3D glioblastoma model

Glioblastoma is a highly aggressive brain tumor, very invasive and thus difficult to eradicate with standard oncology therapies. Bioelectric treatments based on pulsed electric fields have proven to be a successful method to treat cancerous tissues. However, they rely on stiff electrodes, which cause acute and chronic injuries, especially in soft tissues like the brain. Here we demonstrate the feasibility of delivering pulsed electric fields with flexible electronics using an in ovo vascularized tumor model. We show with fluorescence widefield and multiphoton microscopy that pulsed electric fields induce vasoconstriction of blood vessels and evoke calcium signals in vascularized glioblastoma spheroids stably expressing a genetically encoded fluorescence reporter. Simulations of the electric field delivery are compared with the measured influence of electric field effects on cell membrane integrity in exposed tumor cells. Our results confirm the feasibility of flexible electronics as a means of delivering intense pulsed electric fields to tumors in an intravital 3D vascularized model of human glioblastoma.
Women's HealthNature.com

Routinization of prenatal screening with the non-invasive prenatal test: pregnant women’s perspectives

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Due to the favorable test characteristics of the non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) in the screening of fetal aneuploidy, there has been a strong and growing demand for implementation. In the Netherlands, NIPT is offered within a governmentally supported screening program as a first-tier screening test for all pregnant women (TRIDENT-2 study). However, concerns have been raised that the test’s favorable characteristics might lead to uncritical use, also referred to as routinization. This study addresses women’s perspectives on prenatal screening with NIPT by evaluating three aspects related to routinization: informed choice, freedom to choose and (personal and societal) perspectives on Down syndrome. Nationwide, a questionnaire was completed by 751 pregnant women after receiving counseling for prenatal screening. Of the respondents, the majority (75.5%) made an informed choice for prenatal screening as measured by the multidimensional measure of informed choice (MMIC). Education level and religious affiliation were significant predictors of informed choice. The main reason to accept screening was “seeking reassurance” (25.5%), and the main reason to decline was “every child is welcome” (30.6%). The majority of respondents (87.7%) did not perceive societal pressure to test. Differences between test-acceptors and test-decliners in personal and societal perspectives on Down syndrome were found. Our study revealed high rates of informed decision-making and perceived freedom to choose regarding fetal aneuploidy screening, suggesting that there is little reason for concern about routinization of NIPT based on the perspectives of Dutch pregnant women. Our findings highlight the importance of responsible implementation of NIPT within a national screening program.
ScienceNature.com

The Hippo kinase LATS2 impairs pancreatic β-cell survival in diabetes through the mTORC1-autophagy axis

Diabetes results from a decline in functional pancreatic β-cells, but the molecular mechanisms underlying the pathological β-cell failure are poorly understood. Here we report that large-tumor suppressor 2 (LATS2), a core component of the Hippo signaling pathway, is activated under diabetic conditions and induces β-cell apoptosis and impaired function. LATS2 deficiency in β-cells and primary isolated human islets as well as β-cell specific LATS2 ablation in mice improves β-cell viability, insulin secretion and β-cell mass and ameliorates diabetes development. LATS2 activates mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), a physiological suppressor of autophagy, in β-cells and genetic and pharmacological inhibition of mTORC1 counteracts the pro-apoptotic action of activated LATS2. We further show a direct interplay between Hippo and autophagy, in which LATS2 is an autophagy substrate. On the other hand, LATS2 regulates β-cell apoptosis triggered by impaired autophagy suggesting an existence of a stress-sensitive multicomponent cellular loop coordinating β-cell compensation and survival. Our data reveal an important role for LATS2 in pancreatic β-cell turnover and suggest LATS2 as a potential therapeutic target to improve pancreatic β-cell survival and function in diabetes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of free fatty acid binding protein with central aortic stiffness, myocardial dysfunction and preserved ejection fraction heart failure

There is an established link between cardiometabolic abnormality, central arterial stiffness, and preserved ejection fraction heart failure (HFpEF). Adipocyte free fatty acid binding protein (a-FABP) has been shown to signal endothelial dysfunction through fatty acid toxicity, though its role in mediating ventricular-arterial dysfunction remains unclear. We prospectively examined the associations of a-FABP with central arterial pressure using non-invasive applanation tonometry (SphygmoCor) and cardiac structure/function (i.e., tissue Doppler imaging [TDI] and global longitudinal myocardial strain [GLS]) in patients with cardiometabolic (CM) risk (n = 150) and HFpEF (n = 50), with healthy volunteers (n = 49) serving as a control. We observed a graded increase of a-FABP across the healthy controls, CM individuals, and HFpEF groups (all paired p < 0.05). Higher a-FABP was independently associated with higher central systolic and diastolic blood pressures (CSP/CPP), increased arterial augmentation index (Aix), lower early myocardial relaxation velocity (TDI-e′), higher left ventricle (LV) filling (E/TDI-e′) and worsened GLS (all p < 0.05). During a median of 3.85 years (interquartile range: 3.68–4.62 years) follow-up, higher a-FABP (cutoff: 24 ng/mL, adjusted hazard ratio: 1.01, 95% confidence interval: 1.001–1.02, p = 0.04) but not brain natriuretic peptide, and higher central hemodynamic indices were related to the incidence of heart failure (HF) in fully adjusted Cox models. Furthermore, a-FABP improved the HF risk classification over central hemodynamic information. We found a mechanistic pathophysiological link between a-FABP, central arterial stiffness, and myocardial dysfunction. In a population with a high metabolic risk, higher a-FABP accompanied by worsened ventricular-arterial coupling may confer more unfavorable outcomes in HFpEF.
CancerNature.com

ICAM-1-carrying targeted nano contrast agent for evaluating inflammatory injury in rabbits with atherosclerosis

To investigate the feasibility of using ICAM-1-targeted nano ultrasonic contrast to evaluate the degree of inflammatory injury at different stages in the abdominal aorta of rabbits with atherosclerosis (AS). Twenty-five experimental rabbits were assigned to five groups: the control group (A); the week-4 after modeling group (B); the week-8 after modeling group (C); the week-12 after modeling group (D); the week-16 after modeling group (E). All groups were given 2D ultrasonography, conventional ultrasonic contrast (SonoVue), and ICAM-1-targeted nano ultrasonic contrast, respectively. Signal intensity of vascular perfusion was evaluated. Signal intensity of ICAM-1-targeted nano ultrasonic contrast was substantially enhanced and prolonged in the vascular wall of the abdominal bubble aorta increased in B, C, D, and E groups (all P < 0.05). A positive linear correlation between intensity and the expression of ICAM-1 (r = 0.895, P < 0.001). The intensity of outer membrane was enhanced from week 4 to week 12, and both the intima-media membrane and outer membrane were enhanced with double-layer parallel echo at week 16, which was in line with the progression of atherosclerotic plaque inflammatory injury. ICAM-1-targeted nano contrast agent would be possibly a novel non-invasive molecular imaging method for plaque inflammatory injury and site high expression of specific adhesion molecules in early atherosclerotic lesions.
ScienceNature.com

Physical correlates of human-like softness elicit high tactile pleasantness

Touching an object can elicit affective sensations. Because these sensations are critical for social interaction, tactile preferences may be adapted to the characteristics of the human body. We have previously shown that compliance, a physical correlate of softness, increased the tactile pleasantness of a deformable surface. However, the extent to which object compliance similar to the human body elicits tactile pleasantness remains unknown. We addressed this question by using a wide range of compliances and by measuring the distribution of compliance of human body parts. The participants numerically estimated the perceived pleasantness or softness while pushing tactile stimuli with their right index fingers. The perceived softness monotonically increased with increasing compliance and then leveled off around the end of the stimulus range. By contrast, pleasantness showed an inverse U pattern as a function of compliance, reaching the maximum between 5 and 7 mm/N. This range of compliance was within that for both hand and arm. These results indicate that objects with similar compliance levels as those of human body parts yield the highest pleasantness when pushing them.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy