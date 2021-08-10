Full STEAM ahead at Idaho Falls Zoo with Picnics, Brews & Boos and Toyota Days

Summer may be winding down, but your Idaho Falls Zoo is still STEAMing forward, hoppin’ and roarin’ with lots of upcoming events!. August 21: Funland at the Zoo’s Picnic in the Park Have you wondered what’s going on with Funland at the Zoo in Tautphaus Park? Here’s your chance to find out! On Saturday, August 21 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. come to our FREE Picnic at the Park at Funland! Learn how we are working to preserve this iconic gem which has been a part of our community since 1947. You’ll enjoy family fun activities, free music and entertainment, and even a pie eating contest. In addition, the first 1,000 people get free popcorn and cotton candy. Some of the city’s most popular food trucks will be onsite for you to purchase your own lunch. If you’re lucky, you may see your zoo’s mascot, Percy the Penguin. Donations and sales proceeds will be used to help fund the renovation of Funland at the Zoo. Learn more at www.funlandatthezoo.com.