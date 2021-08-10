Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

AlphaFold2 and the future of structural biology

By Patrick Cramer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5454-7755
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. To the Editor — AlphaFold2 is a machine-learning algorithm for protein structure prediction that has now been used to obtain hundreds of thousands of protein models. The resulting resource is marvelous and will serve the community in many ways. Here I discuss the implications of this breakthrough achievement, which changes the way we do structural biology.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Struct#Google Scholar#Alphafold2#Steinegger M Et Al#Bmc#Stengel F Aebersold#R#Xu Y Et Al#M B Mittag#Turk M Baumeister#D#J R Lemaster#Mcmullan G Faruqi#A R Henderson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
ScienceScience Now

Emerging roles of PLCγ1 in endothelial biology

You are currently viewing the abstract. Phospholipase C γ1 (PLCγ1) is a member of the PLC family that functions as signal transducer by hydrolyzing membrane lipid to generate second messengers. The unique protein structure of PLCγ1 confers a critical role as a direct effector of VEGFR2 and signaling mediated by other receptor tyrosine kinases. The distinct vascular phenotypes in PLCγ1-deficient animal models and the gain-of-function mutations of PLCγ1 found in human endothelial cancers point to a major physiological role of PLCγ1 in the endothelial system. In this review, we discuss aspects of physiological and molecular function centering around PLCγ1 in the context of endothelial cells and provide a perspective for future investigation.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Engineering Biologics toward Challenging Membrane Protein Targets

Ion channel–specific antigen-binding fragments (Fabs) were developed by in vitro phage display selection using Salipro®, Salipro Biotech’s proprietary nanomembrane platform technology. Isolated Fabs bound with high affinity to conformational epitopes present on the native ion channel in cell membranes. The challenge of stabilizing complex membrane proteins. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have...
Sciencealternativemedicine.com

Molecular Biology: The Techniques Available

Molecular biology plays a vital role in helping understand formations, regulations, and actions of various cell sections. Through it, medical experts diagnose a disease, target a new drug, or understand cell physiology. With the many techniques available, experts at Eurofins Genomics are there to help you define the perfect experimental setup for your molecular biology research.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Spatial Biology Redefines the Multiomics Approach

Spatial biology is undoubtedly one of the hottest areas of molecular biology right now. Scientists worldwide have recognized the enormous potential of spatial biology to act as a 3D GPS within tissues to map the surrounding architecture and understand how it interacts with its surroundings. Adding to the spatial biology frenzy, Nature Methods selected the technique as “Method of the Year” for 2020. As spatial biology is akin to being inside a tissue sample at a molecular level, it enables researchers to visualize things that are not possible by sequencing or other technologies. This spatial information is vital for investigators trying to uncover complex biological environments, such as those in which cancer cells reside or the infected lung tissue of a patient with COVID-19. In thisGEN Keynote webinar, genomics veteran Dr. Joe Beechem, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at NanoString, will put the excitement over spatial biology into context, as a scientist who had a front-row seat during the next-gen sequencing revolution. Dr. Beechem will take us on a journey through the technology’s inception, its development and applications, and his projections for the future for spatial biology.
ScienceNature.com

Is air pollution linked with poor response to biologics?

Limited data suggest associations between air pollution and rheumatic disease risk and outcomes. More sophisticated research is needed to clarify the conditions under which air pollution might influence the health of people with rheumatic disease, including their response to biologic drugs. 1. Bernatsky, S. et al. Associations between ambient fine...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Structure determination

Halima Mouhib, Bas Stringer, Hugo van Ingen, Jose Gavaldá-García, Katharina Waury, Sanne Abeln, K. Anton Feenstra. While many good textbooks are available on Protein Structure, Molecular Simulations, Thermodynamics and Bioinformatics methods in general, there is no good introductory level book for the field of Structural Bioinformatics. This book aims to give an introduction into Structural Bioinformatics, which is where the previous topics meet to explore three dimensional protein structures through computational analysis. We provide an overview of existing computational techniques, to validate, simulate, predict and analyse protein structures. More importantly, it will aim to provide practical knowledge about how and when to use such techniques. We will consider proteins from three major vantage points: Protein structure quantification, Protein structure prediction, and Protein simulation & dynamics.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Lab Automation for Synthetic Biology Workflows

Synthetic biology is an exciting field that aims to build novel biological entities and redesign existing biological systems by applying principles of design and engineering. Synthetic biologists face challenges due to the complexity and limited understanding of biological systems. Hence, their research process often involves multiple design, build, test, and learn (DBTL) cycles.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of tmRNA and SmpB as they transit through the ribosome

In bacteria, trans-translation is the main rescue system, freeing ribosomes stalled on defective messenger RNAs. This mechanism is driven by small protein B (SmpB) and transfer-messenger RNA (tmRNA), a hybrid RNA known to have both a tRNA-like and an mRNA-like domain. Here we present four cryo-EM structures of the ribosome during trans-translation at resolutions from 3.0 to 3.4 Å. These include the high-resolution structure of the whole pre-accommodated state, as well as structures of the accommodated state, the translocated state, and a translocation intermediate. Together, they shed light on the movements of the tmRNA-SmpB complex in the ribosome, from its delivery by the elongation factor EF-Tu to its passage through the ribosomal A and P sites after the opening of the B1 bridges. Additionally, we describe the interactions between the tmRNA-SmpB complex and the ribosome. These explain why the process does not interfere with canonical translation.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Feature Engineering with Regularity Structures

We investigate the use of models from the theory of regularity structure as features in machine learning tasks. A model is a multi-linear function of a space-time signal designed to well-approximate solutions to partial differential equations (PDEs), even in low regularity regimes. Models can be seen as natural multi-dimensional generalisations of signatures of paths; our work therefore aims to extend the recent use of signatures in data science beyond the context of time-ordered data. We provide a flexible definition of a model feature vector associated to a space-time signal, along with two algorithms which illustrate ways in which these features can be combined with linear regression. We apply these algorithms in several numerical experiments designed to learn solutions to PDEs with a given forcing and boundary data. Our experiments include semi-linear parabolic and wave equations with forcing, and Burgers' equation with no forcing. We find an advantage in favour of our algorithms when compared to several alternative methods. Additionally, in the experiment with Burgers' equation, we noticed stability in the prediction power when noise is added to the observations.
SciencePhys.org

Biological engineers find a new target for malaria drugs

Every year, more than 200 million people are infected with malaria, and nearly 500,000 die from the disease. Existing drugs can treat the infection, but the parasite that causes the disease has evolved resistance to many of them. To help overcome that resistance, scientists are now searching for drugs that...
ScienceNature.com

The ERAP1 active site cannot productively access the N-terminus of antigenic peptide precursors stably bound onto MHC class I

Processing of N-terminally elongated antigenic peptide precursors by Endoplasmic Reticulum Aminopeptidase 1 (ERAP1) is a key step in antigen presentation and the adaptive immune response. Although ERAP1 can efficiently process long peptides in solution, it has been proposed that it can also process peptides bound onto Major Histocompatibility Complex I molecules (MHCI). In a previous study, we suggested that the occasionally observed “ontο MHCI” trimming by ERAP1 is likely due to fast peptide dissociation followed by solution trimming, rather than direct action of ERAP1 onto the MHCI complex. However, other groups have proposed that ERAP1 can trim peptides covalently bound onto MHCI, which would preclude peptide dissociation. To explore this interaction, we constructed disulfide-linked MHCI-peptide complexes using HLA-B*08 and a 12mer kinetically labile peptide, or a 16mer carrying a phosphinic transition-state analogue N-terminus with high-affinity for ERAP1. Kinetic and biochemical analyses suggested that while both peptides could access the ERAP1 active site when free in solution, they were unable to do so when tethered in the MHCI binding groove. Our results suggest that MHCI binding protects, rather than promotes, antigenic peptide precursor trimming by ERAP1 and thus solution trimming is the more likely model of antigenic peptide processing.
Scienceroyalsociety.org

Biological anthroengineering

Biological anthroengineering has emerged as a field that applies anthropology and engineering to biological questions. We spoke to Dr Michael Berthaume at London South Bank University, organiser of a new Interface Focus issue on this topic. He explained what biological anthroengineering entails, its application to dental research and the future of this field.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Extending structures for Lie bialgebras

Let $(\mathfrak{g}, [\cdot,\cdot], \delta_\mathfrak{g})$ be a fixed Lie bialgebra, $E$ be a vector space containing $\mathfrak{g}$ as a subspace and $V$ be a complement of $\mathfrak{g}$ in $E$. A natural problem is that how to classify all Lie bialgebraic structures on $E$ such that $(\mathfrak{g}, [\cdot,\cdot], \delta_\mathfrak{g})$ is a Lie sub-bialgebra up to an isomorphism of Lie bialgebras whose restriction on $\mathfrak{g}$ is the identity map. This problem is called the extending structures problem. In this paper, we introduce a general co-product on $E$, called the unified co-product of $(\mathfrak{g},\delta_\mathfrak{g})$ by $V$. With this unified co-product and the unified product of $(\mathfrak{g}, [\cdot,\cdot])$ by $V$ developed in \cite{AM1}, the unified bi-product of $(\mathfrak{g}, [\cdot,\cdot], \delta_\mathfrak{g})$ by $V$ is introduced. Moreover, we show that any $E$ in the extending structures problem is isomorphic to a unified bi-product of $(\mathfrak{g}, [\cdot,\cdot], \delta_\mathfrak{g})$ by $V$. Then an object $\mathcal{HBI}_{\mathfrak{g}}^2(V,\mathfrak{g})$ is constructed to classify all $E$ in the extending structures problem. Moreover, several special unified bi-products are also introduced. In particular, the unified bi-products when $\text{dim} V=1$ are investigated in detail.
ChemistryNature.com

Frustrated self-assembly of non-Euclidean crystals of nanoparticles

Self-organized complex structures in nature, e.g., viral capsids, hierarchical biopolymers, and bacterial flagella, offer efficiency, adaptability, robustness, and multi-functionality. Can we program the self-assembly of three-dimensional (3D) complex structures using simple building blocks, and reach similar or higher level of sophistication in engineered materials? Here we present an analytic theory for the self-assembly of polyhedral nanoparticles (NPs) based on their crystal structures in non-Euclidean space. We show that the unavoidable geometrical frustration of these particle shapes, combined with competing attractive and repulsive interparticle interactions, lead to controllable self-assembly of structures of complex order. Applying this theory to tetrahedral NPs, we find high-yield and enantiopure self-assembly of helicoidal ribbons, exhibiting qualitative agreement with experimental observations. We expect that this theory will offer a general framework for the self-assembly of simple polyhedral building blocks into rich complex morphologies with new material capabilities such as tunable optical activity, essential for multiple emerging technologies.
WildlifeNature.com

Mapping the biosynthetic pathway of a hybrid polyketide-nonribosomal peptide in a metazoan

Polyketide synthase (PKS) and nonribosomal peptide synthetase (NRPS) hybrid systems typically use complex protein-protein interactions to facilitate direct transfer of intermediates between these multimodular megaenzymes. In the canal-associated neurons (CANs) of Caenorhabditis elegans, PKS-1 and NRPS-1 produce the nemamides, the only known hybrid polyketide-nonribosomal peptides biosynthesized by animals, through a poorly understood mechanism. Here, we use genome editing and mass spectrometry to map the roles of individual PKS-1 and NRPS-1 enzymatic domains in nemamide biosynthesis. Furthermore, we show that nemamide biosynthesis requires at least five additional enzymes expressed in the CANs that are encoded by genes distributed across the worm genome. We identify the roles of these enzymes and discover a mechanism for trafficking intermediates between a PKS and an NRPS. Specifically, the enzyme PKAL-1 activates an advanced polyketide intermediate as an adenylate and directly loads it onto a carrier protein in NRPS-1. This trafficking mechanism provides a means by which a PKS-NRPS system can expand its biosynthetic potential and is likely important for the regulation of nemamide biosynthesis.
ScienceNature.com

Nuclear export and translation of circular repeat-containing intronic RNA in C9ORF72-ALS/FTD

C9ORF72 hexanucleotide GGGGCC repeat expansion is the most common genetic cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Repeat-containing RNA mediates toxicity through nuclear granules and dipeptide repeat (DPR) proteins produced by repeat-associated non-AUG translation. However, it remains unclear how the intron-localized repeats are exported and translated in the cytoplasm. We use single molecule imaging approach to examine the molecular identity and spatiotemporal dynamics of the repeat RNA. We demonstrate that the spliced intron with G-rich repeats is stabilized in a circular form due to defective lariat debranching. The spliced circular intron, instead of pre-mRNA, serves as the translation template. The NXF1-NXT1 pathway plays an important role in the nuclear export of the circular intron and modulates toxic DPR production. This study reveals an uncharacterized disease-causing RNA species mediated by repeat expansion and demonstrates the importance of RNA spatial localization to understand disease etiology.
ScienceNewswise

Genetic program protects neurons from degeneration

Newswise — Researchers at the University of Bonn (Germany) have identified a previously unknown genetic program in the fruit fly. The genetic material involved controls the development of the neurons while also protecting them from degeneration. They have hardly changed in the course of evolution over hundreds of millions of years and also exist in a comparable form in humans. Initial data show that they presumably perform similar tasks there. The results may therefore also provide a starting point for new active ingredients for neurodegenerative diseases. They are published in the journal Neuron.

Comments / 0

Community Policy