Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Musical 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Full Amazon Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Stop waiting for permission to be YOU." Amazon Prime Video has revealed their own full official trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical from West End. Amazon already debuted a teaser trailer earlier in the summer for this, now that they are releasing it streaming exclusively later in September. The jubilant film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's original director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director with this adaptation. It looks like fun! The kind of musical that makes you want to get right up and dance in the aisles along with Jamie.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
Shobna Gulati
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Sarah Lancashire
Person
Samuel Bottomley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#New Regency Film4#British#Dan Gillespie Sells#Everybody S Talking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new nerve-shredding horror movie has viewers jumping out of their seats

Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in August 2021

August on Netflix tends to be a lot like August at the movies: A sweaty grab bag of fluff, comfort food, leftovers, and “that could be interesting” question marks. Netflix Original “He’s All That” certainly falls into the first category, though we’re crossing our fingers that Mark Waters’ dubious sequel to a teen movie classic is more than just another example of a streamer exhuming whatever IP it can (that Rachael Leigh Cook is returning bodes well, but Freddie Prinze Jr.’s absence has us nervous about the film’s commitment to hacky sack-related performance art). Also waiting in the wings is the Jason Momoa action vehicle “Sweet Girl,” which stars the once and future Aquaman as a big daddy hell-bent on punishing the pharma execs he holds responsible for his wife’s death.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer' Actress Lands Big Movie Role as Season 6 Finishes Production

Lucifer just premiered the rest of its fifth season on Netflix, and Season 6 has already wrapped filming. In fact, actors are even doing their post-production voicework to put the finishing touches on their performances in what is the show's final season. With the cast now moving on from Lucifer, one actress has already landed on her feet. Inbar Lavi, who plays Eve on the Netflix dramedy, has joined the cast of Vronika, a new psychological thriller film.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Netflix's Blood Red Sky sparks unexpected reaction from fans

Netflix fans are loving settling down to watch the gripping new movie, Blood Red Sky – and the German film has been sitting comfortably in the top ten picks ever since it landed earlier this week. But it seems that while many have been left terrified by the gory and...
Movieshypebeast.com

Watch the Trailer for A24's Creepy New Horror Film ‘Lamb’

Earlier this month, A24 released a teaser for Valdimar Jóhannsson’s debut feature film, Lamb. A24 has now released the official trailer for the upcoming horror film, which follows the bizarre birth of a half-human half-lamb child. Little is known about the plot of the film apart from what is shown...
TV SeriesComicBook

Clickbait: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Thriller Series

A brand new thriller is making its way to Netflix later this month. The project in question is a new TV series called Clickbait, and it centers around the kidnapping of a family man who seems to be hiding some dark secrets. A video of the husband and father, Nick Brewer, is posted online, with the message that he will die once the video hits five million views.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week is coming to an end, so we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations. Let's start with your weekend movie night – you can choose between Beckett, a new thriller on Netflix, or sci-fi anime Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time, which is now available to watch outside of Japan on Amazon Prime Video. And if you'd prefer an old favorite over a new release, try Jurassic Park on HBO Max instead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dismal Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Audiences and critics are never going to be in unanimous agreement when it comes to the majority of movies, and that’s definitely something that applies most of Dwayne Johnson‘s career. The actor didn’t become the biggest name in the business by stretching himself in prestige dramas or tackling challenging roles, but headlining the sort of effects-driven blockbusters he knew his fans wanted to see him make.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Camila Cabello Dazzles in Amazon’s New Video

Camila Cabello stars as an aspiring fashion designer determined to start her own business in the official trailer for Amazon Studios’ fresh take on Cinderella. The romantic musical’s new trailer, which teases this is the legend you know but the story you don’t, also introduces Billy Porter as this adaptation’s fabulous version of Cinderella’s fairy godmother.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See the Terrifying First Trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10. It's time for the first dose of American Horror Story season 10. On Friday, Aug. 13, FX released the first official trailer for part one of American Horror Story: Double Feature. In typical AHS fashion, plenty of terror is teased for the upcoming episodes, which premiere on Aug. 25.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Drops Gonzo Movie Trailer

Nicolas Cage, a criminal clad in a black-leather jumpsuit with explosive charges, disappears into a dark netherworld to rescue an abducted woman before he blows up in the latest trailer for Japanese auteur sion Sono first English-language feature, Prisoners of the Ghostland. The thriller arrives in theaters, digital and video-on-demand Sept. 17 after a Sundance debut. Prisoners of the Ghostland sees Cage as a ruthless bank robber in a Samurai Western town sprung from jail by a warlord, played by Bill Moseley, to rescue his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) after she was kidnapped and went missing. The trailer sees Cage’s character, Hero, strapped into a leather suit with bombs stitched in and set to self-destruct unless the young woman is freed from a dark, dusty Bermuda Triangle imagined by director Sono. Prisoners of the Ghostland, written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, also stars Nick Cassavetes, martial artist Tak Sakaguchi and Yuzuka Nakaya. RLJE Films picked up the U.S. rights to the action/adventure pic ahead of its world premiere at Sundance. RLJE Films also released Mandy, which also starred Cage, after that pic debuted at Sundance in 2018.  XYZ Films produced Prisoners of the Ghostland and is handling world sales.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

How a Toxic Love Triangle Led to a Chilling Murder Mystery in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Steamy romance movies don't often leave me with a sense of dread and confusion, but Netflix's Indian romantic thriller, Haseen Dillruba, has successfully left me in love with a whole new genre of romance movies. The Bollywood film, directed by Vinil Mathew, opens with a charismatic woman named Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) running into a burning building immediately after an explosion, only to find that her husband Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena's (Vikrant Massey) severed arm is lying in tatters on the floor. Throughout the rest of the movie, Rani recounts the story of their marriage — with a few carefully altered details — as she's interrogated by police officers who highly suspect that she murdered her husband because of her affair with Rishu's cousin Neel (Harshvardhan Rane).

Comments / 0

Community Policy