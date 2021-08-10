Cancel
Full Trailer for Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Anime

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hunting monsters for coin wasn't enough?!" Netflix has unveiled the full official trailer for a film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a spin-off anime feature complimenting their live-action fantasy series "The Witcher". Arriving on Netflix later this month for those interested. The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt (played by Henry Cavill on the show), there was Vesemir -- a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns some witchering jobs are about more than just money… The voice cast includes Theo James as Vesemir, along with Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell, and Lara Pulver. This anime film was made by Studio Mir in Korea, also known for " The Legend of Korra" and "The Boondocks" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender", among many other shows. So this looks pretty dang good - even if you don't watch "The Witcher" series or know anything about it, this film might still be a worth a watch anyway.

