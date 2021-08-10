Cancel
New Higher Performance, Lower Cost Transistors Debut from GaN Systems

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today introduced two new transistors in the industry's broadest portfolio of GaN power transistors. The transistors are packaged in a standard 8×8 mm PDFN package. The GS-065-011-2-L allows users to reduce the cost per watt of delivered powered in 45W to 150W applications and the GS-065-030-2-L is the first GaN product on the market that enables designers to get the advantages of low-cost GaN in applications up to the 3,000W power level. These new parts add to the GaN Systems family of low-cost GaN transistors that empower designers to take the next step in improved performance in efficiency, thermal management, and power density with increased design flexibility and cost-effectiveness to meet new demands from consumer, industrial, and data center customers.

