Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: RK) is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. The Klaza Deposit has indicated mineral resources of 4.5Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14 million oz silver at grades of 4.8g/t gold and 98g/t silver, and inferred mineral resources of 5.7Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13.9 million oz silver at grades of 2.8g/t gold and 76g/t silver. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Klaza deposit completed in 2020 returned a Post-Tax NPV (5%) of C$378 million and an IRR of 37%, using $1,450/oz gold and $17/oz silver. For more information, visit the companys website at www.rockhavenresources.com.