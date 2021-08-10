Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

VISIT Milwaukee Offering Deals to Dozens of Local Businesses

By Hope Moses
Posted by 
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re visiting Milwaukee for the first time, or you’ve lived here forever, the city’s visitors bureau has put together a digital catalog of deals, promotions and offers for more than 70 Milwaukee businesses, to help you explore the city. VISIT Milwaukee is calling the new resource, The Milwaukee Deals...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
650
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Oktoberfest Set For September 24-26

Two Milwaukee Oktoberfest events will merge in 2021, bringing a three-day event to the lakefront in late September. Kegel’s Inn, the War Memorial Center and Swarmm Events will host the free, outdoor event at the War Memorial’s Fitch Plaza patio that overlooks Lake Michigan and the adjacent parking lot, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

102 Hospitalized With COVID-19 Last Week

The latest COVID-19 surge led to more than 100 hospitalizations in Milwaukee County during the past week. From August 4th to the 10th there were 1,565 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week. This number is slightly lower than the week prior. The last time the county had weekly case rates this high was January.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s Time to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Legacy of Water Protection

August is National Water Quality Month, a month dedicated to bringing awareness to the fact that access to clean water is a human right we all share. In Wisconsin — home of 15,000 lakes, two of the largest freshwater bodies in the world, and an amount of groundwater roughly equal to the volume of Lake Michigan — what could possibly stand in the way of guaranteeing that human right?
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Raise a Glass At Central Standard’s New Crafthouse & Kitchen

Central Standard Craft Distillery’s Crafthouse & Kitchen will celebrate its grand opening August 14 in its newly redeveloped East Town location. To break in the new building, co-owners Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan will host a party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The pair will offer bourbon and brandy old-fashioneds for $3.20 and a free bourbon toast at 3:20 p.m. to unveil their new location at 320 E. Clybourn St. Everyone who attends the opening will receive a buy-one-get-one coupon to the restaurant. The pair said they’d prefer a toast over a ribbon cutting.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Glow-in-the-Dark Restaurant Coming to South Side

A new glow-in-the-dark restaurant, Amorsito, is planned for the city’s Polonia neighborhood. The restaurant, located at 2936 S. 13th St., will have a menu that includes Mexican, Dominican, Puerto Rican, Jamaican, soul, Halal and breakfast food. Some menu highlights include nachos made from Doritos and fried green plantains. “That sounds...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Pandemic Inflation Squeezing Household Budgets

Inflation is continuing at a pace that hasn’t been seen since the 2008 recession, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. And shoppers across Wisconsin are certainly feeling the impact. Ava Carver from Milwaukee says she expects prices to keep rising as long as...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Tandem Owner Giving Away Restaurant For Free

When the future of many Milwaukee restaurants seemed uncertain, The Tandem didn’t just stop — it pivoted to a format that allowed Chef Owner Caitlin Cullen to give away 115,000 meals to people in need. Now, she’s announced that she’ll be giving away her restaurant — for free — as well, citing that her mental and physical health would not do well if she were to continue. Journal Sentinel’s Carol Deptolla reports:
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Downtown Office Building Being Renovated, Lands Tenant

A new owner is refreshing a downtown office building. The Druml Company is launching a renovation of the five-story building at 789 N. Water St. The company acquired the 73,250-square-foot building in September 2020 for $6.25 million. Built in 1999, the building lost its top-floor tenant, Heartland Advisors, in 2019....
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Plats and Parcels: East Town Post Office Sold

Illinois-based investors now own a key property on a busy downtown intersection, but what comes next is unclear. The building is leased to the United States Postal Service, which operates its Juneau Station post office in the facility. USPS has a lease on the property through 2025. “This is an...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Bounce Milwaukee Guarantees Union For Employees

Most of the time, workers have to organize and fight for union representation. But a popular family-friendly entertainment venue has announced that it is turning that dynamic upside down, and will instead guarantee its employees with union representation. Bounce Milwaukee, located at 2801 S. 5th Ct., announced at a press...
NBAPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Missed Golden Opportunity with Bucks Championship

This year was the first time Milwaukee celebrated a professional sports championship in 50 years. The 1971 NBA Championship occurred in the midst of a major transformation in the way Milwaukee area folks got around. Buses were running on old streetcar lines, MCTS would not be created until 1975, and the many freeways that currently bisect the area were not yet completely constructed. In fact, just a year after the Bucks won its first NBA championship, the expansion of the Park freeway was halted by local opposition. In 2001, this section of freeway was torn down to help stimulate a Downtown revival and reconnect Westown with neighborhoods north of Downtown. The place where jubilant fans celebrated the Buck’s Championship victory is the former site of the only stretch of Parkeast Freeway that was actually built. Yet, Milwaukee missed out on a major opportunity in all of this fun and frivolity, additional tax revenue from a 1% sales tax that would support county parks and the public transit system, which is essential for moving workers and fans to and from the festivities.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Demolition Underway For Walker’s Point Apartments

The Mandel Group is moving forward on a 144-unit apartment building in Walker’s Point that will reshape the northern end of S. 5th St. Catalyst Construction, with subcontractor HM Brandt, is demolishing a series of buildings between W. Bruce St. and W. Pierce St. The structures being demolished include every...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Return of the Brown Bottle

The Brown Bottle quietly reopened under new management this past week. F Street Hospitality, the group that manages Pizza Man and Bottle House 42, took over during the pandemic and began revamping menus, cleaning the space and hiring new staff. The renovations and updates mostly left the historical aspects untouched, leaving the original wooden wall and door carvings as well as pictures and memorabilia hanging on the wall.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Avenue Lands New Tenant

The Avenue, the mixed-use complex created from the former Shops of Grand Avenue Mall, has landed another office tenant. TEMPO, Wisconsin’s largest professional women’s organization, will lease approximately 2,500 square feet on the second story of the complex at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The nonprofit will occupy the space currently...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State Fair Returns, With Pandemic Changes

The Wisconsin State Fair is coming back Thursday after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but with delta variant of the coronavirus spreading across the state, organizers say this year’s edition won’t be completely back to normal. It is the fair’s 170th edition and will continue daily through...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Classic Third Ward Condo

Location, Location, Location!! The heart of the Historic Third Ward awaits you. Now available is this two bedroom, two bathroom unit at Cityside Plaza. Enjoy the open floor plan with wood floors and cream city brick. Kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry. Fitness center. Walk to boutiques, dining, entertainment and the Public Market. Urban living at it’s finest!! Schedule your tour today!
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Work Starting on Cathedral Square Upgrade

A project to improve the perimeter of one of Downtown’s most popular parks is getting underway. Cathedral Square Friends and Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 announced Monday that work will begin shortly on an approximately $1.85 million project streetscaping project at Cathedral Square Park. JCP Construction will lead the general contracting on the project.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Championship Energy Fuels Deer District Night Market

The first Deer District Market Wednesday evening drew crowds and dozens of vendors downtown to the area around Fiserv Forum. The market’s organizer said he hopes the crowds will grow even as the Bucks championship energy wears off. Attendees said, for now, there’s still plenty of excitement to go around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy