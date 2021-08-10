VISIT Milwaukee Offering Deals to Dozens of Local Businesses

This year was the first time Milwaukee celebrated a professional sports championship in 50 years. The 1971 NBA Championship occurred in the midst of a major transformation in the way Milwaukee area folks got around. Buses were running on old streetcar lines, MCTS would not be created until 1975, and the many freeways that currently bisect the area were not yet completely constructed. In fact, just a year after the Bucks won its first NBA championship, the expansion of the Park freeway was halted by local opposition. In 2001, this section of freeway was torn down to help stimulate a Downtown revival and reconnect Westown with neighborhoods north of Downtown. The place where jubilant fans celebrated the Buck’s Championship victory is the former site of the only stretch of Parkeast Freeway that was actually built. Yet, Milwaukee missed out on a major opportunity in all of this fun and frivolity, additional tax revenue from a 1% sales tax that would support county parks and the public transit system, which is essential for moving workers and fans to and from the festivities.